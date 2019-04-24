Legacy Five Reveals New Members and a Sneak Peak of Rehearsal in the Studio

This video will premiere on April 22, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. CST

NASHVILLE, TN (April 22, 2019) – Legacy Five announces two new members in this video release. Scott Fowler allows a rare sneak peak into a rehearsal session in the recording studio!

“I have never been more excited about the music we are making,” says Scott Fowler. “These guys are exactly who God wanted in our group starting our 20th anniversary celebration in January 2020!”

