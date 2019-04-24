Michael Combs Garners Prestigious Fan Favorite Award At AGM Celebration

Nashville, Tenn – April 24, 2019 – Renown Gospel recording artists, Michael Combs, received that biggest Award of the evening on Tuesday, April 16th at the Absolutely Gospel Music Awards held at the Nashville First Church of the Nazarene in downtown Nashville.

Deon Unthank, President of AGM stated, “The Fan Favorite Award is the most unique award of the evening. All of the other awards are nominated by the AGM staff along with other industry professionals and then voted on by the fans, but the Fan Favorite alone is nominated by fans and voted on by fans. It is a true popularity award that hears the heart of the people. “

Michael commented, “Just wanted to take a few minutes to tell you all thank you for voting Michael Combs Fan Favorite Artist for 2019. I am very blessed for the calling God has placed on my life. I thank Him every day because I am so undeserving. I want to thank Deon & Chris at Absolutely Gospel Music for all their hard work not just for “The Gospel Awards Celebration” but for all they do every day for all of us in The Southern Gospel Music Industry. Special thank you to Beckie Simmons for believing in me for almost 30 years and keeping me busy on the road doing what I love doing most. (She’s the Best) Thank you to my friend Glen Bates for accepting my award in my absence. Also want to thank my wife Denise who has been a “true partner” in marriage and ministry. She’s always been my biggest fan!”

To learn more about Michael Combs go to https://www.michaelcombs.com/.

See Michael on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/pg/michaelcombsministry/.

To book Michael at your church or concert contact Beckie Simmons Agency at https://www.bsaworld.com/.

