Ad
News Ticker

Michael Combs Garners Prestigious Fan Favorite Award At AGM Celebration

April 24, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops, Uncategorized 0

 Nashville, Tenn – April 24, 2019 – Renown Gospel recording artists, Michael Combs, received that biggest Award of the evening on Tuesday, April 16th at the Absolutely Gospel Music Awards held at the Nashville First Church of the Nazarene in downtown Nashville.

Deon Unthank, President of AGM stated, “The Fan Favorite Award is the most unique award of the evening. All of the other awards are nominated by the AGM staff along with other industry professionals and then voted on by the fans, but the Fan Favorite alone is nominated by fans and voted on by fans. It is a true popularity award that hears the heart of the people. “

Michael commented, “Just wanted to take a few minutes to tell you all thank you for voting Michael Combs Fan Favorite Artist for 2019. I am very blessed for the calling God has placed on my life. I thank Him every day because I am so undeserving. I want to thank Deon & Chris at Absolutely Gospel Music for all their hard work not just for “The Gospel Awards Celebration” but for all they do every day for all of us in The Southern Gospel Music Industry. Special thank you to Beckie Simmons for believing in me for almost 30 years and keeping me busy on the road doing what I love doing most. (She’s the Best) Thank you to my friend Glen Bates for accepting my award in my absence. Also want to thank my wife Denise who has been a “true partner” in marriage and ministry. She’s always been my biggest fan!”

To learn more about Michael Combs go to https://www.michaelcombs.com/.

See Michael on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/pg/michaelcombsministry/.

To book Michael at your church or concert contact Beckie Simmons Agency at https://www.bsaworld.com/.

 

 

 

To learn more about Michael Combs go to https://www.michaelcombs.com/.
See Michael on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/pg/michaelcombsministry/.
To book Michael at your church or concert contact Beckie Simmons Agency at https://www.bsaworld.com/.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes