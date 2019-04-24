Greenville, SC – April 8, 2019 – The LifeFM Network has launched another Southern Gospel HD radio station. The LifeFM’s popular Southern Gospel format is now serving all of the Upstate of South Carolina and a large area of western North Carolina, broadcasting on WTPT 93.3 FM HD-2.
Area coverge of the 93.3 HD-2 Digital Radio signal includes Greenville, Spartanburg and Asheville. In conjunction with the new 93.3 HD-2 channel, the LifeFM has also launched 105.9 FM providing another signal for the greater Greenville area, including Easley and Greer.
Based in the Upstate South Carolina, The LifeFM Network now includes four Upstate Southern Gospel radio stations: 103.1 FM, 90.5 FM, 105.9 FM and 93.3 FM HD-2.
According to co-founder, Rob McClure, The LifeFM Network now includes twenty-seven radio stations reaching portions of fourteen different states, covering geography from Illinois to Florida. Every LifeFM station broadcasts the top sounds in Southern Gospel, featuring male and mixed quartets, trios, duets and soloists.
Rodney Baucom, LifeFM’s Network Director, affirms that The LifeFM’s mission is to honor Christ with the music selections and announcer commentaries. This blend of quality programming and favorite SGM songs truly ministers to, and inspires, a family-friendly audience which is growing daily.
In addition to its encouraging music and programs, The LifeFM seeks to provide a helping hand to listeners and the community. Life is difficult and the struggles are real. The LifeFM doesn’t pretend to have all of the answers, but it strives to point listeners to the One who does.
Rob McClure
rmcclure@thelifefm.com
877-700-8047
www.thelifefm.com
Southern Gospel Expansion in Digital HD Radio
