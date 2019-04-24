The Kingsmen’s Victory Shout shares encouragement for the journey to Heaven

Arden, North Carolina (April 12, 2019) — The Kingsmen are bringing their signature sound to a collection of songs from some of today’s best writers on Victory Shout, which shares messages for daily life about being faithful in the journey to Heaven. The album will be available June 7 from Horizon Records.

Victory Shout begins on a joyful note with that theme in “Running To Win,” an upbeat song featuring baritone singer Alan Kendall, about continuing to press toward finishing life well. It’s followed by “Just Climb,” a slower tune of encouragement to trust in God and have faith He’ll move mountains in His own time.

The Kingsmen then sing “I’ve Ever Been Glad,” a jubilant quartet song with bass singer Ray Reese taking the lead. Written by Regina Walden, who wrote the group’s recent #1 chart song “Oh Yes I Am,” this song is a true Southern Gospel quartet tune where almost every member has a step-out part on the chorus with a drive that will bring the crowd to their feet.

With a message of hope, encouragement and triumph for Christians, “Victory Shout,” the album’s title track and first single, which is moving quickly up the national charts, reminds that with steadfast belief in God, our needs will be met in His timing. Tenor Chris Jenkins sings:

“Can you feel it the song that is rising

Then you can’t help but let it out

If you’re trusting in faith

Even now while you wait

Lift up a victory shout”

These lyrics from the chorus of the song are portrayed in the arrangement and bring the listener to a moment where you are completely consumed in the message of overcoming the circumstances of life, even when you don’t know what the final outcome will be.

The album continues with Biblical stories in the upbeat “Dear John,” about John the Revelator featuring lead singer Chris Bryant; a re-recording of “Prodigal Son,” a Kingsmen classic written by Larry Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers’ fame that tells the traditional story of returning home and the power of forgiveness; and in “King of Kings,” which paints a picture of the grandeur of Christ through His time on Earth.

Other songs include the moving “It Still Changes Me” about how the Bible’s message continues to have an impact even as life evolves and “You’ll Move Mountains For Me,” a song about trusting that God will always go above and beyond.

The album closes with “That’s Where You’ll Find Me,” a power ballad featuring Bryant describing the meeting place at Christ’s throne in Heaven. With these songs of worship and praise, The Kingsmen are continuing their far-reaching ministry and legacy.

“I am so excited about this new recording Victory Shout! From start to finish it brings the classic Kingsmen sound to a collection of brand new songs written by some of today’s best writers,” says Bryant. “These songs will bring messages of hope and encouragement to listeners while keeping us all looking forward to what God is going to do! I am honored to be a part of this album and cannot wait to share it with everyone.”