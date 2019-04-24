Three Bridges wins Progressive Recording Of The Year for “Our Story”

Ad
 Three Bridges’ latest album, Our Story, won Progressive Recording Of The Year at the Absolutely Gospel Music Awards. From left, Three Bridges lead singer, Shannon Smith; tenor singer, Jeremie Hudson; baritone singer, Elliot McCoy; and Crossroads Music’s Greg Bentley. Click on the photo to download.
Arden, North Carolina (April 18, 2019) — With energetic vocals and poignant reminders of what God can do, Three Bridges’ latest album Our Story was awarded Progressive Recording Of The Year at Tuesday night’s Absolutely Gospel Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

“What an honor to win the Absolutely Gospel Music award for Progressive Recording of the Year for Our Story, produced by Tre’ Corley,” says Three Bridges. “Thank you to our label, Horizon & Sonlite Records, Crossroads Music, and all who had a part in this recording. Thank you to our friend and fans for all of your prayers and support! Most of all, thank You, Jesus!”

On this album, Three Bridges brings the power of faith, mercy and grace to the forefront of their music with songs like “Good News Never Gets Old” and “My Story,” which remind how our lives are intertwined with Christ and his grace.
Their current single, “Live The Gospel,” encourages everyone to embody Christ’s word in everything they do and be living proof of Christ’s love.

With soulful harmonies and just a touch of country to their sound, Three Bridges creates music that appeals to several generations, further proving we can all be part of Christ’s story.

Listen to Our Story from Sonlite Records HERE.

