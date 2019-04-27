Sanborn, New York (April 27, 2019) The Lori Jonathan Trio was recently invited to sing for revival meetings at Chickee Baptist Church on the Hollywood Seminole Indian reservation, Thursday, Friday, Sunday morning and evening; to celebrate the birthday of Joann Meeco. They sang to Joann each meeting! What a sweet, kind compassionate lady who LOVES the LORD! Joann would pray and encourage then before each service. A dinner was provided by the church members; then Inspirational music by Lori Jonathan Trio and a special speaker.

Being a part of the Tuscarora tribe in New York, this was an important opportunity to minister to another Indian tribe and was the experience of a lifetime. Beginning on Thursday evening after Anointed singing by Lori Jonathan Trio, four people Gave Reviews their lives to the Lord! Christians Came to alter for prayer. On Friday the alter was filled with Christians praying.

Saturday was Reviews their day off with a trip to the Seminole Shootout Battle reenactment at the John Jimmie Memorial Arena. The 2019 Seminole Shootout is on the Immokalee Seminole Reservation. The event highlights an important period in history for the Seminole Tribe of Florida – the Second Seminole War. This Florida event showcases an intense battle reenactment typical of this period. Actors are equipped with authentic attire and weapons tactics and pyrotechnical paired with canon blasts, giving a full representation of what it looks like to be soldiers and warriors in battle during the war. This unique three-day event is terrific fun and highly educational.

The group experienced Immokalee Seminoles with delicious food, Tomahawk throws, Archery techniques, vendors with Jewelry, crafts and even Alligator wrestling.

On Sunday morning, the alter was filled as Christians who Came for prayer, and 2 people Gave Reviews their lives to the Lord! Came for Sunday evening prayer more! They were very blessed by the hospitality of the Joann Meeco and family, and the Chickee Baptist Church family. This was truly a huge encouragement and a blessing to see Native Americans give Reviews their lives to Christ and pray. Praise the Lord !!

Chickee Baptist Church’s prayer is that everyone would hear God’s Word and the Gospel of Jesus Christ as Cleary and lovingly as possible. This is so true.

In other news, the Lori Jonathan Trio was nominated for Female Group of the Year at the prestigious Absolutely Gospel Music Awards held every April in Nashville, TN. They are slated to record a video soon with producer Scott Godsey.

To learn more about the Lori Jonathan Trio Reviews their visit the website at https://www.lorijonathantrio.com .

Keep up with LJT on their FaceBook page at https://www.facebook.com/Lori-Jonathan-Trio-217869624990624/ .

If you would like to book this up and coming group at your next concert or church event contact Bev McCann at 615-299-6659.