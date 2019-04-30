Jimmy Fortune to Release God & Country May 24

Jimmy Fortune is proud to announce his new album God & Country, to be available across all music platforms on May 24. God & Country, released via Gaither Music Group, reflects and celebrates the beauty of America, the courage of those who have made it free and the hymns that have warmed the hearts of its citizens for centuries. The recording will also be available inCracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations. Fans can pre-order God & Country on April 26 and receive the first instant grat track “God Bless America/America the Beautiful (Medley).” NASHVILLE, Tenn. April 22, 2019– Country Music Hall of Fame and Gospel Music Hall of Fame memberis proud to announce his new album, to be available across all music platforms on May 24. God & Country, released via, reflects and celebrates the beauty of America, the courage of those who have made it free and the hymns that have warmed the hearts of its citizens for centuries. The recording will also be available in® locations. Fans can pre-order God & Country on April 26 and receive the first instant grat track “God Bless America/America the Beautiful (Medley).” “God & Country says it all because our country needs God and some positive input. I think when people listen to this project they will feel what this country was built on, and it will give them a sense of pride and hope for the future. God bless America!” exclaimed Fortune.





Fortune, a 21-year member of The Statler Brothers, lends his unmistakable tenor voice to the stirring renditions of national classics and congregational favorites that create an expression of gratitude for our faith and freedoms. God & Country was produced by Ben Isaacs of the multi-award winning family group The Isaacs. The tracks were recorded, mixed and engineered at Ben’s Den by Isaacs and Mark Capps and mastered at Georgetown Masters by Andrew Mendelson.



God & Country will be advertised as part of a special television offer on DISH TV, DirecTV, RFD-TV, Gaither Television Network, TBN, The Walk, CTN, TCT and TLN. It will air in Canada on Vision TV, CTS, The Miracle Channel and Hope TV.





"The name 'Jimmy Fortune' has become synonymous with the sounds of country music, songs about faith and the fabric of America. This recording combines those things and showcases Jimmy's signature tenor voice that has made him instantly recognizable for decades. God & Country shines a bright light on the heart of this legendary singer, songwriter and musician," expressed Paul Sizelove, president of Gaither Music Group. The new release includes a new rendition of The Statler Brothers' Top 10 hit "More Than a Name on a Wall." During his tenure with The Statler Brothers, Fortune co-wrote the hit as well as the group's chart-topping hits "Elizabeth," "My Only Love" and "Too Much on My Heart." Inspired by the story of a Gold Star mother challenging a teacher who panned the military, Fortune also co-wrote the fifth track on the album, "Meet Me at Arlington," with award-winning songwriter Dave Clark. The Statler Brothers were inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2007 and Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008, while Fortune was also inducted as a solo artist to the Virginia Musical Hall of Fame last year.

iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, Amazon Music and www.gaither.com. God & Country is distributed through Capitol Christian Distribution and Universal Music and is available throughout general market stores and the Christian marketplace in addition to online retailers includingand Gaither Music Group released Fortune’s critically-acclaimed compilation album Jimmy FortuneSings the Classics in 2017. The label also released Fortune’s CD and DVD project Hits & Hymns,which debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Country Albums chart, No. 1 on the Southern Gospel chart and No. 6 on the Billboard Contemporary Christian chart. Fortune has sold over 100,000 CD and DVD units with Gaither Music Group. GOD & COUNTRY TRACK LISTING: 1. Battle Hymn of the Republic/This Land Is Your Land 2. The Old Rugged Cross 3. Battle of New Orleans 4. In the Garden 5. Meet Me at Arlington 6. Because He Lives 7. I Love You More 8. More Than a Name on a Wall 9. Softly and Tenderly 10. In God We Trust 11. God Bless America/America the Beautiful (medley) 12. It Is Well with My Soul 13. Intro to It Is No Secret 14. It Is No Secret Be sure to follow Jimmy Fortune on Facebook and visit JimmyFortune.com for more info.

JIMMY FORTUNE 2019 TOUR DATES: May 03 Ned McWherter Cultural Arts – Jackson, Tenn. May 18 Orange Blossom Opry – Weirsdale, Fla. May 25 Gaither Family Fest – Gatlinburg, Tenn. May 31 Ross Country Jamboree – Scottsburg, Ind. Jun. 01 Ross Country Jamboree – Scottsburg, Ind. Jun. 02 American Angus Hall of Fame – Smithville, Mo. Jun. 09 The District for the Arts – Taunton, Mass. Jun. 22 Plaza Theatre – Glasgow, Ky. Jun. 29 Watermelon Festival – Chipley, Fla. Jul. 04 Bissett Park – Radford, Va. Jul. 20-27 Gaither Alaska Cruise Aug. 10 Ohio Star Theater – Sugarcreek, Ohio Aug. 13 WV State Fair – Lewisburg, W.Va. Aug. 15 Music Ranch Montana – Livingston, Mont. Aug. 23 Renfro Valley Entertainment – Mt. Vernon, Ky. Aug. 24 Kentucky Opry – Benton, Ky. Aug. 25 Meramec Music Theatre – Steelville, Mo. Aug. 30 Hub 757 – Suffolk, Va. Aug. 31 Dominion Valley Park – Stuart, Va. Sept. 02 Paden City Labor Day Celebration – Paden City, W.Va. Sept. 06 Blue Gate Theater – Shipshewana, Ind. Sept. 09 Clay County Fair – Spencer, Iowa Sept. 26 Clay Cooper Theater – Branson, Mo. Oct. 02 Liberty Hall – Tyler, Texas Oct. 03 The Palace Theater – Corsicana, Texas Oct. 04 Hippodrome Theatre – Waco, Texas Oct. 05 Arlington Music Hall – Arlington, Texas Oct. 17 John A Walker Community Center – Wilkesboro, N.C. Nov. 7 Knoxville Performing Arts Center – Knoxville, Iowa Nov. 09 Wellington Ritz Theatre – Wellington, Texas Nov. 30 York Expo Center – York, Pa. Dec. 01 Lebanon Expo Center – Lebanon, Pa. Dec. 02 Antioch Church of the Brethren – Woodstock, Va. Dec. 04-05 Weyers Cave Community Center – Weyers Cave, Va. Dec. 06 Clifford Baptist – Amherst, Va. Dec. 07 The Liberty Showcase – Liberty, N.C. Dec. 08 Walhalla Performing Arts Center – Walhalla, S.C. Dec. 14 Orange Blossom Opry – Weirsdale, Fla.