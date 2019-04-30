REVIEW: 2Brothers – Run to You

Producer: Information Not Provided

Record Label: Independent

Website: www.facebook.com/bringitonmusic

Run To You, the latest album by 2Brothers kicks off with the progressive-worship themed “I Can Give You My Praise” The opening line, “what can you give a King who already owns it all”, set’s the tone for the rest of the entire album. Great choice for an opener and I’m confident this song would do well on radio.

“Legacy” is a powerful song honoring godly mother’s who have left a legacy in their children’s life. I can definitely identify with this song, personally. Lyrically, it is one of the greatest “tribute” songs I have heard in my lifetime. Musically, it’s simply out of place. It just doesn’t fit the rest of the album. But, once again, powerful song.

“Run To You” is an incredible song that I believe all of us can identify with. There is one lyric that stands out a little more than the rest and that is: “From the storm to your arms, I run to you”. This is possibly the greatest cut on the entire project.

Overall, minus a few improvements I would have made production wise, Run To You is a great project filled with powerful lyrics, catchy harmonies, and of course, anointing. Great job, fellas!

Track Listing:

I Can Give Him My Praise

I’ve Never Been Alone

God Is with Me

Love in the Color of Red / It Was the Blood (Medley)

Destiny

God Can Hear Tears Fall

You Loved Me into Worthy

Honestly

Legacy

Sunday Morning

Run to You

Use Me

I Surrender

READER RATING:

[Total: 0 Average: 0/5]