REVIEW: Kimberly Kaye – Old Time Gospel

Producer: Information Not Provided

Record Label: Independent

Website: www.kimberlykayebachman.com

Old Time Gospel is Kimberly Kaye’s latest EP project. I’ll start off by saying there’s just not much to review here. I don’t mean that in aunkind way, it’s just a simple album filled with hymns (hence the title).

Songs like “Washed In The Blood,” “In The Garden,” and the classic “Amazing Grace” are featured along with 3 other songs with mainly an acoustic guitar. Production wise, it is a little difficult to hear through the mix. However, it’s very simple and easy on the ears if you’re a fan of hymns with very little accompaniment.

I understand budget issues, but I still personally have a hard time with EPs in Southern Gospel music, especially when it comes to hymns projects. It just leaves the listener hanging, to me. But, it’s a simple project. If that’s your preference, this is definitely an album you’ll want to pick up. Go get it!

Track Listing:

Washed In the Blood

Linger

In the Garden

Children Go

She Saw Me

Amazing Grace

READER RATING:

[Total: 0 Average: 0/5]