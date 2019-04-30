REVIEW: Kimberly Kaye – Old Time Gospel

Producer: Information Not Provided
Record Label: Independent
Website: www.kimberlykayebachman.com
Old Time Gospel is Kimberly Kaye’s latest EP project. I’ll start off by saying there’s just not much to review here. I don’t mean that in aunkind way, it’s just a simple album filled with hymns (hence the title).
Songs like “Washed In The Blood,” “In The Garden,” and the classic “Amazing Grace” are featured along with 3 other songs with mainly an acoustic guitar. Production wise, it is a little difficult to hear through the mix. However, it’s very simple and easy on the ears if you’re a fan of hymns with very little accompaniment.
I understand budget issues, but I still personally have a hard time with EPs in Southern Gospel music, especially when it comes to hymns projects. It just leaves the listener hanging, to me. But, it’s a simple project. If that’s your preference, this is definitely an album you’ll want to pick up. Go get it!
Track Listing:
Washed In the Blood
Linger
In the Garden
Children Go
She Saw Me
Amazing Grace
