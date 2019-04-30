Victoria Bowlin Releases New Single, Awake

NASHVILLE, TN – Powerhouse Nashville recording artist, Victoria Bowlin, has announced the upcoming release of her new single, Awake.

The hauntingly beautiful song, written by Victoria, calls the church to come alive to the power of the Lord. The lyrics encourage a weary world to “Awake O you sleeper, arise from the dead. Awake yourself!”

Micah Schweinsberg of 65/40 Records produced Victoria’s new single, as well as doing all the instrumentation and mastering. As he promised when they announced her exclusive record deal, Awake is a fresh and contemporary cut that stretches the typical boundaries of her signature Southern Gospel / Country Gospel sound. When they signed Victoria in 2018, Micah stated “…from the first time I ever heard her sing, I knew that she was incredibly talented. But more than that, I felt her heart and love for others…”

Deeply lyrical and poignant, Awake is a song you will add to your regular listening library. The musical score compliments the prophetic lyrics without overpowering the message. It promises to stir the soul, and delivers perfectly.

Of Awake, Victoria shares “A couple summers ago, my husband and I were in a church meeting when the Spirit of God started speaking to me saying ‘Awake!’ It was followed by scriptures that said things like, ‘Awake oh you sleeper, arise from the dead…Awake yourself’. When we left I began to write down what the Lord was speaking as quickly as I could. It was coming almost faster than I could write, and within 15 minutes, the entire song was finished. It’s a prophetic declaration from the Lord saying to His Church, it’s time to wake up! We need a spiritual reviving, and it’s time!” She adds, “I am so excited that the song is completed and will be included as a bonus track on the new album I’m working on with 65/40 Records. Micah Schweinsberg really outdid himself on this song, and I can’t wait for the world to hear it!”

Victoria has been working hard on her craft, and besides the newest album that she has in process, she will be featured at a concert in the Relentless Tour 2019, performing with greats such as Russ Taff and The Griffith Family. She will be on stage on Saturday, May 18, at the Faith Outreach Church, 731 Windermere Drive in Clarksville, TN. Tickets can be purchased at itickets.com for the 7 pm performance. Among other songs, Victoria will be presenting the single Awake, as well as Everlasting Water, the latest release from her You See Beauty project.

To download the single Awake – https://itunes.apple.com/us/ album/awake-single/1461520489

To purchase Victoria’s current project You See Beauty click any of these icons or go to : http://www.bowlinministries. com

To connect with Victoria Bowlin follow her on social media and their Website.

To book Victoria contact her at info@bowlinministries.com.

About Victoria Bowlin

A licensed Church of God minister, Victoria is a powerful singer, songwriter, author, and Faith-Inspired speaker who gives encouragement and hope through music and personal testimonies.

Originally from West Columbia, SC, Victoria’s background includes extensive singing and traveling full time with her family, The Shireys, and participating in tent revivals held by her late Grandmother, Evangelist Mamie L. Clark. She first took the microphone at two years of age. At eleven, Victoria replaced her uncle in her family’s group and began singing full time. In January of 2015, God called Victoria into ministry with her husband, Aaron, where they formed a preaching and music team. In 2018, that ministry was expanded to include solo concerts throughout the United States.