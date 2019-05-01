NQC Announces NQC Road Trip Tour

NQC – the National Quartet Convention – has announced the creation of a new tour series called, NQC Road Trip. The concerts associated with this tour will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the Union Performing Arts Center, Oklahoma City, OK, at First Southern Baptist Church and Hallsville, TX, at Hallsville High School Coliseum. PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (May 1, 2019) –– has announced the creation of a new tour series called,. The concerts associated with this tour will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the Union Performing Arts Center, Oklahoma City, OK, at First Southern Baptist Church and Hallsville, TX, at Hallsville High School Coliseum.

NQC Executive Vice President, Clarke Beasley, states, “We have recognized these particular cities and surrounding areas as underserved by concerts and artist appearances, though there are many fans of our music in and around these cities. Therefore, we created the NQC Road Trip tour in order to bring top tier talent to these markets.”

Appearing at these dates will be the Hoppers, Greater Vision, the Mark Trammell Quartet and Jim & Melissa Brady. The Tulsa and Oklahoma City concert will also include Master’s Voice and will be emceed by veteran promoter and emcee, Duane Garren.