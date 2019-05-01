NQC Announces NQC Road Trip Tour

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (May 1, 2019) – NQC – the National Quartet Convention – has announced the creation of a new tour series called, NQC Road Trip. The concerts associated with this tour will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the Union Performing Arts Center, Oklahoma City, OK, at First Southern Baptist Church and Hallsville, TX, at Hallsville High School Coliseum.
NQC Executive Vice President, Clarke Beasley, states, “We have recognized these particular cities and surrounding areas as underserved by concerts and artist appearances, though there are many fans of our music in and around these cities. Therefore, we created the NQC Road Trip tour in order to bring top tier talent to these markets.”
Appearing at these dates will be the Hoppers, Greater Vision, the Mark Trammell Quartet and Jim & Melissa Brady. The Tulsa and Oklahoma City concert will also include Master’s Voice and will be emceed by veteran promoter and emcee, Duane Garren.
Clarke Beasley also stated that this tour series is something that can be very portable, and NQC will be exploring other locations in the future. Tickets forNQC Road Trip are on sale now at www.NQConline.com.
NQC 2019 will be held September 22, 2019 – September 28, 2019 at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, TN. Seats are on sale now. For more information, log onto www.NQConline.com.
NQC – the National Quartet Convention – was founded in 1957 by gospel music legend and former backup vocalist for Elvis Presley, J.D. Sumner who co-produced the event with James Blackwood. The annual convention was moved in later years to Nashville, TN and then to Louisville, KY where it was held for 20 years.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.