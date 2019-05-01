Ad
News Ticker

NQC Announces NQC Road Trip Tour

May 1, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (May 1, 2019) – NQC – the National Quartet Convention – has announced the creation of a new tour series called, NQC Road Trip. The concerts associated with this tour will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the Union Performing Arts Center, Oklahoma City, OK, at First Southern Baptist Church and Hallsville, TX, at Hallsville High School Coliseum.
NQC Executive Vice President, Clarke Beasley, states, “We have recognized these particular cities and surrounding areas as underserved by concerts and artist appearances, though there are many fans of our music in and around these cities.  Therefore, we created the NQC Road Trip tour in order to bring top tier talent to these markets.”
Appearing at these dates will be the Hoppers, Greater Vision, the Mark Trammell Quartet and Jim & Melissa Brady.  The Tulsa and Oklahoma City concert will also include Master’s Voice and will be emceed by veteran promoter and emcee, Duane Garren.
Clarke Beasley also stated that this tour series is something that can be very portable, and NQC will be exploring other locations in the future. Tickets forNQC Road Trip are on sale now at www.NQConline.com.
NQC 2019 will be held September 22, 2019 – September 28, 2019 at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, TN. Seats are on sale now. For more information, log onto www.NQConline.com.
NQC – the National Quartet Convention – was founded in 1957 by gospel music legend and former backup vocalist for Elvis Presley, J.D. Sumner who co-produced the event with James Blackwood. The annual convention was moved in later years to Nashville, TN and then to Louisville, KY where it was held for 20 years.
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes