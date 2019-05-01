Wilburn & Wilburn Set to Return with New Album

NASHVILLE, TN (May 1, 2019) — Wilburn & Wilburn is in the studio recording a brand new album due to release in Fall 2019. The album is being produced by GRAMMY® nominated and multiple Dove Award-winning artist and producer, Ben Isaacs, and Scott Godsey, producer of Jonathan Wilburn’s latest solo recording.

The duo released its debut album, Family Ties on Daywind Records in September of 2011 followed by Here Comes Sunday in May of 2013 and Shoulders in October 2015. Shoulders achieved remarkable success on the Singing News Radio Charts with three chart-toping singles, including #1 songs “You Asked Him To Leave” and “It’s What He’s Done.”

Keep up with Wilburn & Wilburn at https://jonathanwilburn.com

