Kellan Monroe Added To Main Street Artist Roster

May 3, 2019

Nashville, TN (May 2, 2019) –Main Street Music & Entertainment welcomes worship pastor Kellan Monroe to the Exit 209 label.

Best known for his time with the popular trio Beyond The Ashes, accomplished vocalist and musician Kellan Monroe is delighted to be working on his first ever solo release.  The project, produced by the acclaimed Gordon Mote, will be a reflection of Kellan’s blended style of worship and feature several songs written by the Dove Award nominated artist himself.  Currently, Kellan serves as the worship pastor at First Baptist in Grapevine, TX, where he directs a variety of vocal and instrumental ministries, including the First Grapevine Worship Choir.

“Recording a solo project has been a dream of mine for quite some time, and working with a phenomenal producer like Gordon Mote is just the icing on the cake,” comments Kellan Monroe. “Having the opportunity to partner with Main Street to release this project has been a blessing and I’m excited to get this music out for everyone to hear!”

Kellan Monroe is currently in the studio completing the yet-to-be-titled project, which is anticipated to release this fall.

To stay up-to-date on current happenings, follow Kellan Monroe on social media at @KellanMonroeMusic.

