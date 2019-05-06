Ad
Monday – May 6, 2019

Triumphant Quartet holds on to the #1 spot this week with the debut single from their album – Yes! Fan favorite this week belonged to Michael Combs‘s “In Jesus Name” for a second consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Joseph Habedank, The Nelons, Jason Crabb, and Jeff & Sheri Easter! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 
TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
18
 Even Me Triumphant Quartet
1(5)
2
5
16
 On the Sea of Life Jeff & Sheri Easter
2
3
3
18
 God Fights On My Side Guardians
3
4
4
17
 Joy On the Journey Mylon Hayes Family
4
5
7
16
 His Grave Wrote the Song Greater Vision
5
6
6
13
 Death Was Arrested Talleys
6
7
9
13
 Lord Knows Old Paths
7
8
8
13
 Live the Gospel Three Bridges
8
9
12
10
 We Are All God’s Children Gaither Vocal Band
9
10
13
10
 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins
10
11
11
11
 Be Saved Mark Trammell Quartet
11
12
17
11
 I Pray Every Day Taylors
12
13
2
18
 Testimony Time Down East Boys
2
14
14
9
 The Little Things Jim & Melissa Brady
14
15
10
25
 All My Hope Gold City
1(4)
16
16
12
 Everything He Forgot Brian Free & Assurance
16
17
22
9
 Love All Day Long Nelons
17
18
18
12
 That’s Right Where He’ll Be Inspirations
18
19
19
14
 Still Sisters
19
20
20
7
 Heal the Wound Martins
20
21
21
8
 The Ground Is Level Whisnants
21
22
26
6
 The River Karen Peck & New River
22
23
15
13
 Finish Well, Finish Strong, Finish Empty Mark Bishop
15
24
24
9
 God of Every Moment Zane & Donna King
24
25
25
12
 We’ll Never Walk Alone Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
20
26
32
5
 There Is a Healer Adam Crabb
26
27
27
8
 Everybody Come See Jesus Tribute Quartet
27
28
23
22
 Love HIGHROAD
9
29
33
5
 The Lovely Name of Jesus Kingdom Heirss
29
30
30
2
 Victory Shout Kingsmen
30
31
31
5
 I Give It To You Cana’s Voice
31
32
34
2
 Shame On Me Joseph Habedank
32
33
37
8
 Glory to Glory Riley Harrison Clark
33
34
28
16
 The Father Knew Susan Whisnant
10
35
35
2
 Send An Angel By My Way Freemans
35
36
36
2
 I’d Like to Meet the Preacher 11th Hour
36
37
39
2
 Before the Sun Goes Down Hoppers
37
38
38
5
 It’s a Highway to Heaven Endless Highway
38
39
*
1
 Day One Jason Crabb
39
39
39
3
 He’s Here With Me Williamsons
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

