Monday – May 6, 2019

Vote on the Chart Here
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
18
|Even Me
|Triumphant Quartet
|
1(5)
|
2
|
5
|
16
|On the Sea of Life
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
18
|God Fights On My Side
|Guardians
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
17
|Joy On the Journey
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
4
|
5
|
7
|
16
|His Grave Wrote the Song
|Greater Vision
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
13
|Death Was Arrested
|Talleys
|
6
|
7
|
9
|
13
|Lord Knows
|Old Paths
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
13
|Live the Gospel
|Three Bridges
|
8
|
9
|
12
|
10
|We Are All God’s Children
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
9
|
10
|
13
|
10
|Like I’m On the Shore
|Erwins
|
10
|
11
|
11
|
11
|Be Saved
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
11
|
12
|
17
|
11
|I Pray Every Day
|Taylors
|
12
|
13
|
2
|
18
|Testimony Time
|Down East Boys
|
2
|
14
|
14
|
9
|The Little Things
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
14
|
15
|
10
|
25
|All My Hope
|Gold City
|
1(4)
|
16
|
16
|
12
|Everything He Forgot
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
16
|
17
|
22
|
9
|Love All Day Long
|Nelons
|
17
|
18
|
18
|
12
|That’s Right Where He’ll Be
|Inspirations
|
18
|
19
|
19
|
14
|Still
|Sisters
|
19
|
20
|
20
|
7
|Heal the Wound
|Martins
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
8
|The Ground Is Level
|Whisnants
|
21
|
22
|
26
|
6
|The River
|Karen Peck & New River
|
22
|
23
|
15
|
13
|Finish Well, Finish Strong, Finish Empty
|Mark Bishop
|
15
|
24
|
24
|
9
|God of Every Moment
|Zane & Donna King
|
24
|
25
|
25
|
12
|We’ll Never Walk Alone
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
|
20
|
26
|
32
|
5
|There Is a Healer
|Adam Crabb
|
26
|
27
|
27
|
8
|Everybody Come See Jesus
|Tribute Quartet
|
27
|
28
|
23
|
22
|Love
|HIGHROAD
|
9
|
29
|
33
|
5
|The Lovely Name of Jesus
|Kingdom Heirss
|
29
|
30
|
30
|
2
|Victory Shout
|Kingsmen
|
30
|
31
|
31
|
5
|I Give It To You
|Cana’s Voice
|
31
|
32
|
34
|
2
|Shame On Me
|Joseph Habedank
|
32
|
33
|
37
|
8
|Glory to Glory
|Riley Harrison Clark
|
33
|
34
|
28
|
16
|The Father Knew
|Susan Whisnant
|
10
|
35
|
35
|
2
|Send An Angel By My Way
|Freemans
|
35
|
36
|
36
|
2
|I’d Like to Meet the Preacher
|11th Hour
|
36
|
37
|
39
|
2
|Before the Sun Goes Down
|Hoppers
|
37
|
38
|
38
|
5
|It’s a Highway to Heaven
|Endless Highway
|
38
|
39
|
*
|
1
|Day One
|Jason Crabb
|
39
|
39
|
39
|
3
|He’s Here With Me
|Williamsons
|
40
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.