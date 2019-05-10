REVIEW: Joseph Habedank – Deeper Oceans

Producer: Wayne Haun

Since his dynamic release, Resurrection, Joseph Habedank has deepened his roots as an industry leader in Gospel Music. Winning a GMA Dove Award, the Singing News Favorite Soloist award, multiple AGM Awards (including back-to-back Songwriter of the Year trophies), and having several chart hits are all a part of the past 2 years since Resurrection hit the shelves. In 2019, Joseph Habedank offers listeners a collection of new lyrics and fresh melodies sure to inspire and encourage the listener. Deeper Oceans boasts of Wayne Haun’s production prowess as well as Joseph Habedank’s hand in cowriting all 10 tunes.

From the opening tune, “Sometimes It’s the Radio”, Joseph explores the Country angle to his voice. The hard-driving tune reminds the listener of radio’s importance in uplifting the soul. Habedank treats listeners to a brief cameo by veteran radio programmer, Rodney Baucom, of the LifeFM Network. The project continues with “None of That Here.” While I’m not exactly fond of “St. Peter” references, the melody works well with the lyrics for a fun, yet memorable lyric. Other tunes following these styles include “Goliath” and “Something Different.” Each continue Joseph’s unique progressive style, yet they show his Country edge well.

However, in the midst of the progressive tempos, Joseph offers listeners inspiring ballads. The title track, “Deeper Oceans”, portrays an awesome perspective on God’s forgiveness and forgetfulness, while “This Grace” speaks to the overwhelming and empowering aspects of God’s grace on our lives. In addition to these familiar themes, Joseph explores the concept of shame & regret with the first single, “Shame on Me”, an excellent reminder of our identity in Christ through His sacrifice. If anyone’s heard Joseph’s testimony of deliverance from prescription drug addiction, these tunes will feel more familiar in that regard. However, each tune stands as applicable to any situation.

As he’s already proven with his mainstream debut, Welcome Home, and subsequent GMA Dove Award winning, Resurrection, Joseph Habedank has offered another stellar collection of tunes, reminding listeners of God’s forgiveness and grace. While the project offers nearly no traditional Southern Gospel stylings, Joseph Habedank has developed into a leading force, charting new territory Southern Gospel has yet to explore. This is, by far, the best solo release in Gospel Music since Jason Crabb’s Unexpected release. Do yourself a favor. Give this a listen, and you will not be disappointed.

