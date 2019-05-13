Ad
Monday – May 13, 2019

May 13, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Triumphant Quartet holds on to the #1 spot this week with the debut single from their album – Yes! Fan favorite this week belonged to The Freemans“Send An Angel By My Way”. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Jeff & Sheri Easter, Jim & Melissa Brady, Three Bridges, and Triumphant Quartet! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 
TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
19
 Even Me Triumphant Quartet
1(6)
2
4
18
 Joy On the Journey Mylon Hayes Family
2
3
6
14
 Death Was Arrested Talleys
3
4
8
14
 Live the Gospel Three Bridges
4
5
10
11
 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins
5
6
5
17
 His Grave Wrote the Song Greater Vision
5
7
3
19
 God Fights On My Side Guardians
3
8
14
10
 The Little Things Jim & Melissa Brady
8
9
11
12
 Be Saved Mark Trammell Quartet
9
10
15
26
 All My Hope Gold City
1(4)
11
7
14
 Lord Knows Old Paths
7
12
22
7
 The River Karen Peck & New River
12
13
2
17
 On the Sea of Life Jeff & Sheri Easter
2
14
9
11
 We Are All God’s Children Gaither Vocal Band
9
15
12
12
 I Pray Every Day Taylors
12
16
17
10
 Love All Day Long Nelons
16
17
21
9
 The Ground Is Level Whisnants
17
18
32
3
 Shame On Me Joseph Habedank
18
19
20
8
 Heal the Wound Martins
19
20
30
3
 Victory Shout Kingsmen
20
21
36
3
 I’d Like to Meet the Preacer 11th Hour
21
22
18
13
 That’s Right Where He’ll Be Inspirations
17
23
13
19
 Testimony Time Down East Boys
2
24
24
10
 God of Every Moment Zane & Donna King
24
25
39
2
 Day One Jason Crabb
25
26
16
13
 Everything He Forgot Brian Free & Assurance
16
27
27
9
 Everybody Come See Jesus Tribute Quartet
27
28
19
15
 Still Sisters
15
29
23
14
 Finish Well, Finish Strong, Finish Empty Mark Bishop
15
30
31
6
 I Give It to You Cana’s Voice
30
31
 28
23
 Love HIGHROAD
9
32
26
6
 There Is a Healer Adam Crabb
26
33
29
6
 The Lovely Name of Jesus Kingdom Heirs
29
34
35
3
 Send An Angel By My Way Freemans
34
35
*
1
 Mama Prayed Mark Lowry
35
36
38
6
 It’s a Highway to Heaven Endless Highway
36
37
34
17
 The Father Knew Susan Whisnant
10
38
**
26
 Revival LeFevre Quartet
1(6)
39
*
1
 Heaven Is Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
39
39
25
13
 We’ll Never Walk Alone Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
20
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

