Gary Casto Honored By Childhood Church

May 14, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Liberty, WV – Gary Casto was presented with the “Distinguished Mountaineer” award on Saturday, May 11, 2019 during an appearance at his childhood church – Emma Chapel – in Liberty, WV. Casto, the manager and lead vocalist of multi-award winning group, Tribute Quartet, was chosen to receive this award by West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice. Casto was presented the certificate at the close of Tribute’s concert by family friend, John Hoffman.
The honor of “Distinguished Mountaineer” is awarded to one or two recognized citizens a year. It was awarded to Casto in recognition of his efforts, accomplishments and successes in the field of Gospel music and performance. Gary states, “This is an absolute surprise! My home state and the people within are forever branded on my heart. It is an honor to proclaim West Virginia my home.”
Gary continues, “Somtimes it’s easy to forget where our music reaches so, it was humbling to learn of Governor Jim Justice’s knowledge of Gospel music!”
Daywind Recording artist and multi-GMA Dove Award nominated Tribute Quartet is based out of Nashville, TN. Tribute has been one of Gospel music’s most recognizable artists since 2006. The group consists of Gary Casto, Josh Singletary, Anthony Davis and Gus Gaches.
Tribute is currently in the studio finishing their latest recording on Daywind Records.
For more information on Tribute Quartet, visit tributequartet.com or any available social media outlets. Tribute is exclusively represented by the Harper Agency. For inquiries, please visit harperagency.com or call 615-851-4500
