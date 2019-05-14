The Old Paths and Master’s Voice Record Familiar Songs on New Albums

Arden, North Carolina (May 10, 2019) — The Old Paths and Master’s Voice are sharing beloved songs with a message on their new albums both available today from Sonlite Records

.As they return to touring with a renewed dedication to their ministry, The Old Paths are releasing their Hits album, a collection of the quartet’s top songs, re-recorded with tenor singer Steve Ladd, who joined the group in 2017. Hits brings beloved Old Paths songs back into the spotlight, renewing the far-reaching power of the originals.The album begins with “Battle Stand,” the first #1 song from The Old Paths’ 2012 album, Right Now. Other tracks include “God’s Great,” “Love Them To Jesus,”and “Long Live The King.”“We are so excited to release this project and give new life to some of our most popular songs. Most of these songs fans will recognize from our concerts or radio. It will include our #1 songs, some of our most requested songs and some of our favorites,” says Tim Rackley, the Old Paths’ lead singer. “We were so glad that Steve got to record the tenor part on all of these, and then they have also been remixed and mastered at Crossroads. Fans will definitely know these songs, but they will also have a new and fresh spin. We can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”Listen to The Old Paths’ Hits HERE.

Master’s Voice is once again using their talents to create music with a message on Vintage, a collection of new recordings of well-known Southern Gospel classics and hymns. On this album, Master’s Voice has brought their own style to familiar songs, while still honoring the roots from which they came. It will resonate with listeners of all ages as it shares poignant messages of the gospel.The album begins with “The Sweetest Song I Know,” an upbeat Southern Gospel classic about “Amazing Grace” and how this hymn provides comfort for those who trust in God’s grace. Other songs include “I Thirst,” and “When God Dips His Love In My Heart,” as well as hymns like “Just As I Am,” “Jesus Paid It All – There Is A Fountain,” “It Is Well” and “In The Garden.”“It seems as though we are on an endless quest searching for new songs. But sometimes, an old classic fits exactly what the situation calls for,” says Ricky Capps, tenor singer and founder of Master’s Voice. “We were also drawn toward the classical style these songs were originally sung in. It just didn’t ‘feel’ right to venture too far from the retro style.”Listen to Master’s Voice’s Vintage HERE.

About The Old Paths

In 2003, The Old Paths began its ministry taking the group’s name from Jeremiah 6:16 which says, “Thus saith the Lord, Stand ye in the ways, and see, and ask for The Old Paths, where is the good way, and walk therein, and ye shall find rest for your souls.” With this vision in mind and a heart for ministry, founding members Douglas Roark and Tim Rackley started The Old Paths as a trio.The group morphed into a quartet shortly after. They signed with Crossroads Music’s Sonlite Records in 2012. Their album Right Now was a breakout project for them producing two #1 hits, “Battle Stand” and “God’s Great,” within a six-month span. In 2013, the group was named Favorite New Quartet, and songs like “Love Them to Jesus” and “Ordinary People” also quickly became fan favorites.The quartet made the decision in 2015 to come off the road for a while due to family circumstances. While the decision was not easy, they left the door open for a possible return to gospel music and touring. And when God opened that door for them in 2017, they were ready to walk through it. With a renewed passion for ministry, The Old Paths took the stage again at the Memphis Quartet Show in June 2017.The group now consists of founding members Tim Rackley and Douglas Roark, longtime bass singer Daniel Ashmore and tenor Steve Ladd.Tim, Doug and Daniel found the right blend with Steve to be able to come together as The Old Paths again. Their project together, Long Run, was released in July 2017. The goal of the group has stayed the same after all these years to see people come to know Jesus Christ as Savior and to encourage fellow believers. They are thankful that God gave them the chance to return to the platform again to sing and encourage. They could not be more excited about this new stage of their ministry and to see what God has for the group in the future.

About Master’s Voice

Since 1995, Master’s Voice has been committed to bringing an evangelistic approach to singing and preaching the life-changing gospel of Jesus Christ till all know…or He returns. This team is also devoted to musical excellence, understanding that this “music with a message” requires the utmost professionalism, preparation, commitment, clarity, doctrinal soundness and passionate vocals. The group features founder, owner and tenor singer Ricky Capps; lead singer T.J. Evans; baritone singer David Folenius; bass singer Jerry Pilgrim; musician Theron Perry; and sound technician Chuck Howe.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, Crossroads Publishing Group and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ life-changing music.