Troy Burns Family Welcomes Jacob Whisnant

Bryson City, NC – Chapel Valley artist The Troy Burns Family is thrilled to announce the addition of Jacob Whisnant as their new baritone singer. Jacob is the youngest of three children and has been singing with his family since he was four years old. He is 24 years old and has a Master’s Degree in Divinity and Associate’s degree in Music from West Lenoir Baptist School of Ministry.
Jacob’s parents were missionaries for 19 years and founded a boy’s home called “Blessed Hope School for Boys” that took in troubled boys. Two of those boys with musical talent were chosen by Jacob and his sister to form a group called “New Day Harmony.” Jacob also had a group called “Voices 3.” He plays the guitar and loves southern gospel and bluegrass music with a strong message.
Troy Burns shared, “Jacob is an extremely talented young man with a lifetime of ministry experience. We are so excited to have him on board and look forward to many years in ministry together.”
The Troy Burns Family’s brand-new radio release is called “This Time Tomorrow.” Visit their website at www.troyburnsfamily.com to hear their new sound and be sure to like their Facebook page to stay up-to-date on the latest news!
