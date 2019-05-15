Dominion Agency Reaches Booking Agreement with Carolina

Nashville, TN (May 15, 2019) –The rising vocal group Carolina has become the newest artist on the Dominion Agency roster. The booking agency will now exclusively represent Carolina for all concert appearances and tours.

The country/gospel group has hit the ground running 2019, having recently announced a new record deal with Berry Hill Records, released a hit music video, and a new project dropping this week. Carolina has also just released a brand new single, “I Don’t Have to Stay,” to Southern Gospel radio.

“Inking a deal with a reputable and successful booking agency such as the Dominion Agency was another piece to this puzzle and we are so excited to start working together,” shares Scott Whitener of Carolina. “With the help of Michael & his team, we’re going to be able to reach farther and wider with our music, and we can’t wait!”

Michael Davis of The Dominion Agency adds, “This group of gentlemen have amazing music with an even greater message, and a voice that needs to be heard! They bring something new to the table within Gospel music and we are proud to be partnering with them.”

Carolina will be releasing its debut album on Berry Hill Records, entitled American Morning, on May 17th. The first single from the project, “I Don’t Have To Stay” is at Southern Gospel radio now.

To inquire about booking Carolina, contact The Dominion Agency at dominionagency@mddavis.com, or call 828.454.5900. Find more information at dominionagency.com.

To stay up-to-date on current happenings, follow Carolina on social media, or visit carolinaonline.org

The Dominion Agency began for the purpose of providing the local church with quality, ministry oriented Christian music. Their work now spans to provide the same quality music for conferences, music halls, revivals, amusement parks, fairgrounds, festivals, annual co-op meetings and television. The Dominion Agency, under the direction of Michael Davis, has become one of the leading agencies in Christian music.