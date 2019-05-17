SGMA Announces 2019 Hall of Fame Inductees

Pigeon Forge, TN (May 16, 2019) — The Southern Gospel Music Association (SGMA) is pleased to announce the Class of 2019 SGMA Hall of Fame Inductees: Ruben Bean, Ernie Phillips, Jackie Wilburn and Gerald Wolfe. Each year, members of the SGMA nominate individuals to be inducted into the Hall of Fame that is located at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

SGMA President Arthur Rice stated, “We were so excited with the response of the SGMA members nominating their choices for the newest inductees into the Hall of Fame. The official induction ceremony will take place during the 2019 National Quartet Convention during a fundraising concert held at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge.

Individuals are nominated and selected for their contribution to the industry of Southern Gospel music. After their induction, a bronze plaque will be displayed in the Hall of Fame with a hand carved portrait and a biography of their life devoted to our music.

For more information on the SGMA, log onto the website at www.sgma.org, or visit them on Facebook at @thesgma.