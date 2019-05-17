Ad
Victoria Bowlin Earns Bachelors Degree in Biblical Theology

Nashville, TN – Popular Christian artist, Victoria Bowlin, has recently completed a Bachelor’s degree program in Biblical Theology from North Carolina’s New Vision Bible College.

In spite of her already challenging ministry schedule the accomplished singer, writer and Evangelist has managed to maintain the discipline to complete online courses to obtain her degree.

Established in 1991, New Vision is a Bible based college that educates men and women to go out and spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and is dedicated to Pastors and professional Christian workers desiring to become better equipped to accomplish the work God has called them to.

Of this momentous accomplishment Victoria stated, “I am so thankful I was given the opportunity to go back to school and get my Bachelors Degree from New Vision. I had no intention of pursuing this, but God just dropped the opportunity in my lap with a full scholarship! A special thank you to Dr. Dennis Benton for believing in me!”

Dr. H. Dennis Benton, President of New Vision College said “She studied, prepared and applied herself in every area of study to accomplish this great task. We are proud of her and wish her the very best. This milestone helps us see how far we come and challenges us to keep traveling on our journey. I know Victoria will accomplish much because God’s hand is upon her and His plan is before her.”

A 65/40 Records artist, Victoria recently released a new single, Awake, and has been touring and ministering non-stop.  She will soon be featured as part of the Relentless Tour 2019, performing with greats such as Russ Taff and The Griffith Family.

 

We add our congratulations to Victoria for a job well done.

 

To download the single Awake – https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/awake-single/1461520489

