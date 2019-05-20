Monday – May 20, 2019

Vote on the Chart Here
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
19
|Even Me
|Triumphant Quartet
|
1(7)
|
2
|
3
|
15
|Death Was Arrested
|Talleys
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
18
|Joy on the Journey
|Mylon Hayes Fammily
|
2
|
4
|
4
|
15
|Live the Gospel
|Three Bridges
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
12
|Like I’m On the Shore
|Erwins
|
5
|
6
|
12
|
8
|The River
|Karen Peck & New River
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
13
|Be Saved
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
7
|
8
|
6
|
18
|His Grave Wrote the Song
|Greater Vision
|
5
|
9
|
11
|
15
|Lord Knows
|Old Paths
|
7
|
10
|
8
|
11
|The Little Things
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
8
|
11
|
16
|
11
|Love All Day Long
|Nelons
|
11
|
12
|
17
|
10
|The Ground Is Level
|Whisnants
|
12
|
13
|
24
|
11
|God of Every Moment
|Zane & Donna King
|
13
|
14
|
14
|
12
|We Are All God’s Children
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
9
|
15
|
20
|
4
|Victory Shout
|Kingsmen
|
15
|
16
|
15
|
13
|I Pray Every Day
|Taylors
|
12
|
17
|
19
|
9
|Heal the Wound
|Martins
|
17
|
18
|
18
|
4
|Shame On Me
|Joseph Habedank
|
18
|
19
|
27
|
10
|Everybody Come See Jesus
|Tribute Quartet
|
19
|
20
|
7
|
20
|God Fights On My Side
|Guardians
|
3
|
21
|
22
|
14
|That’s Right Where He’ll Be
|Inspirations
|
21
|
22
|
13
|
18
|On the Sea of Life
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
2
|
23
|
21
|
4
|I’d Like to Meet the Preacher
|11th Hour
|
21
|
24
|
23
|
20
|Testimony Time
|Down East Boys
|
2
|
25
|
26
|
14
|Everything He Forgot
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
16
|
26
|
10
|
27
|All My Hope
|Gold City
|
1(4)
|
27
|
39
|
2
|Heaven Is
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
27
|
28
|
*
|
1
|You’re Not In This Alone
|Browders
|
28
|
29
|
29
|
15
|Finish Well, Finish Strong, Finish Empty
|Mark Bishop
|
15
|
30
|
25
|
3
|Day One
|Jason Crabb
|
25
|
31
|30
|
7
|I Give It to You
|Cana’s Voice
|
30
|
32
|
32
|
7
|There Is a Healer
|Adam Crabb
|
26
|
33
|
28
|
16
|Still
|Sisters
|
15
|
34
|
35
|
2
|Mama Prayer
|Mark Lowry
|
34
|
35
|
*
|
1
|His Cross Is Empty Now
|Lore Family
|
35
|
36
|
34
|
4
|Send An Angel By My Way
|Freemans
|
34
|
37
|
36
|
7
|It’s a Highway to Heaven
|Endless Highway
|
36
|
38
|
38
|
27
|Revival
|LeFevre Quartet
|
1(6)
|
39
|
33
|
7
|The Lovely Name of Jesus
|Kingdom Heirs
|
29
|
39
|
*
|
1
|He Has Made a Way
|Steve Ladd
|
40
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
