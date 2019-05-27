Monday – May 27, 2019

Vote on the Chart Here
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
20
|Even Me
|Triumphant Quartet
|
1(8)
|
2
|
2
|
16
|Death Was Arrested
|Talleys
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
20
|Joy on the Journey
|Mylon Hayes Fammily
|
2
|
4
|
4
|
16
|Live the Gospel
|Three Bridges
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
13
|Like I’m On the Shore
|Erwins
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
9
|The River
|Karen Peck & New River
|
6
|
7
|
7
|
14
|Be Saved
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
19
|His Grave Wrote the Song
|Greater Vision
|
5
|
9
|
9
|
16
|Lord Knows
|Old Paths
|
7
|
10
|
10
|
12
|The Little Things
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
8
|
11
|
11
|
12
|Love All Day Long
|Nelons
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
11
|The Ground Is Level
|Whisnants
|
12
|
13
|
13
|
12
|God of Every Moment
|Zane & Donna King
|
13
|
14
|
14
|
13
|We Are All God’s Children
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
9
|
15
|
15
|
5
|Victory Shout
|Kingsmen
|
15
|
16
|
16
|
14
|I Pray Every Day
|Taylors
|
12
|
17
|
17
|
10
|Heal the Wound
|Martins
|
17
|
18
|
18
|
5
|Shame On Me
|Joseph Habedank
|
18
|
19
|
19
|
11
|Everybody Come See Jesus
|Tribute Quartet
|
19
|
20
|
23
|
5
|I’d Like to Meet the Preacher
|11th Hour
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
15
|That’s Right Where He’ll Be
|Inspirations
|
21
|
22
|
22
|
19
|On the Sea of Life
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
2
|
23
|
28
|
2
|You’re Not In This Alone
|Browders
|
23
|
24
|
27
|
3
|Heaven Is
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
24
|
25
|
25
|
15
|Everything He Forgot
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
16
|
26
|
20
|
21
|God Fights On My Side
|Guardians
|
3
|
27
|
30
|
4
|Day One
|Jason Crabb
|
27
|
28
|
31
|
8
|I Give It To You
|Cana’s Voice
|
28
|
29
|
32
|
8
|There Is a Healer
|Adam Crabb
|
26
|
30
|
36
|
5
|Send An Angel By My Way
|Freemans
|
30
|
31
|
34
|
3
|Mama Prayed
|Mark Lowry
|
31
|
32
|
39
|
8
|The Lovely Name of Jesus
|Kingdom Heirs
|
29
|
33
|
26
|
28
|All My Hope
|Gold City
|
1(4)
|
34
|
24
|
21
|Testimony Time
|Down East Boys
|
2
|
35
|
35
|
2
|His Cross Is Empty Now
|Lore Family
|
35
|
36
|
29
|
16
|Finish Well, Finish Strong, Finish Empty
|Mark Bishop
|
15
|
37
|
37
|
8
|It’s a Highway to Heaven
|Endless Highway
|
36
|
38
|
33
|
17
|Still
|Sisters
|
15
|
39
|
40
|
2
|He Has Made a Way
|Steve Ladd
|
39
|
40
|
38
|
28
|Revival
|LeFevre Quartet
|
1(6)
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
