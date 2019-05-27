Ad
Monday – May 27, 2019

May 27, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Triumphant Quartet holds on to the #1 spot this week with the debut single from their album – Yes! Fan favorite this week belonged to The Nelons“Love All Day Long”. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Mylon Hayes Family, The Talleys, The Martins, and 11th Hour! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 
TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
20
 Even Me Triumphant Quartet
1(8)
2
2
16
 Death Was Arrested Talleys
2
3
3
20
 Joy on the Journey Mylon Hayes Fammily
2
4
4
16
 Live the Gospel Three Bridges
4
5
5
13
 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins
5
6
6
9
 The River Karen Peck & New River
6
7
7
14
 Be Saved Mark Trammell Quartet
7
8
8
19
 His Grave Wrote the Song Greater Vision
5
9
9
16
 Lord Knows Old Paths
7
10
10
12
 The Little Things Jim & Melissa Brady
8
11
11
12
 Love All Day Long Nelons
11
12
12
11
 The Ground Is Level Whisnants
12
13
13
12
 God of Every Moment Zane & Donna King
13
14
14
13
 We Are All God’s Children Gaither Vocal Band
9
15
15
5
 Victory Shout Kingsmen
15
16
16
14
 I Pray Every Day Taylors
12
17
17
10
 Heal the Wound Martins
17
18
18
5
 Shame On Me Joseph Habedank
18
19
19
11
 Everybody Come See Jesus Tribute Quartet
19
20
23
5
 I’d Like to Meet the Preacher 11th Hour
20
21
21
15
 That’s Right Where He’ll Be Inspirations
21
22
22
19
 On the Sea of Life Jeff & Sheri Easter
2
23
28
2
 You’re Not In This Alone Browders
23
24
27
3
 Heaven Is Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
24
25
25
15
 Everything He Forgot Brian Free & Assurance
16
26
20
21
 God Fights On My Side Guardians
3
27
30
4
 Day One Jason Crabb
27
28
31
8
 I Give It To You Cana’s Voice
28
29
32
8
 There Is a Healer Adam Crabb
26
30
36
5
 Send An Angel By My Way Freemans
30
31
34
3
 Mama Prayed Mark Lowry
31
32
39
8
 The Lovely Name of Jesus Kingdom Heirs
29
33
26
28
 All My Hope Gold City
1(4)
34
24
21
 Testimony Time Down East Boys
2
35
35
2
 His Cross Is Empty Now Lore Family
35
36
29
16
 Finish Well, Finish Strong, Finish Empty Mark Bishop
15
37
37
8
 It’s a Highway to Heaven Endless Highway
36
38
33
17
 Still Sisters
15
39
40
2
 He Has Made a Way Steve Ladd
39
40
38
28
 Revival LeFevre Quartet
1(6)
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

