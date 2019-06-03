Banner Year for Southern Raised

Vocalist/banjo player, Sarah Reith, married David Noland on April 13, 2019, and now resides in KS. Eldest sibling, vocalist/bass player Lindsay Reith, is currently planning a November 30, 2019, wedding to Thomas Pangle of GA.
Lindsay shares, “2019 is a full and exciting year in so many ways for SRB! Sarah and I were both engaged within a week of each other. Sarah is now married, and I am planning a wedding in the fall! Our summer is packed with a 10-week residency at Silver Dollar City Theme Park in Branson, MO. We are thrilled with this opportunity and grateful to be able to share our music and God’s love with so many that come through the park this summer. This year is gonna be one for the books for sure!”
Having recently completed performances at the Silver Dollar City Bluegrass and BBQ Festival, they will begin their Silver Dollar City artist residency on May 28, 2019, performing over 70 days throughout the summer season and ending on August 24, 2019.
Silver Dollar City Theme Park is in the Top 10 picks in the nation for tour and travel. Talent Coordinator for Silver Dollar City, D.A. Calloway, states his enthusiasm about partnering with this gifted family group. “Southern Raised delivers fresh and original sounds with endearing personalities and striking musicianship. We look forward to presenting this wonderful group to many thousands of music lovers at Silver Dollar City in 2019.”
The group will be performing multiple shows throughout each day at the park. For more detailed information regarding dates and times of their performances at Silver Dollar City, visit www.southernraisedbluegrass.
The band’s current project, Another World, is distributed exclusively bySony/Provident and is available at retail and digital outlets worldwide.
ABOUT SOUTHERN RAISED:
Southern Raised is a sibling group of classically trained bluegrass musicians. Lindsay, Sarah, Emily and Matthew Reith have a trademark sound that spans the genres of classical music, Celtic music and Christian Bluegrass/Roots. The vocal blend of family harmony is hard to beat and Southern Raised combines that with instrumental talent and a desire to share their faith. Southern Raised has been honored by multiple group and individual nominations and awards by various organizations including the Singing News and the Society for Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America (SPBGMA).
LINKS:
http://
https://www.facebook.com/
https://twitter.com/
https://www.instagram.com/
https://www.youtube.com/user/
StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, Tiffany Coburn, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Rambo McGuire, Southern Raised, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.