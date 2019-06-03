Banner Year for Southern Raised

– It’s an exciting year for multi-award winningbluegrass band,. Siblings Lindsay, Sarah, Emily and Matt have already toured coast to coast this year, and they are currently gearing up for an eventful summer season. Adding to the excitement of their already busy year are the nuptials of two of their group members.

Vocalist/banjo player, Sarah Reith, married David Noland on April 13, 2019, and now resides in KS. Eldest sibling, vocalist/bass player Lindsay Reith, is currently planning a November 30, 2019, wedding to Thomas Pangle of GA.

Lindsay shares, “2019 is a full and exciting year in so many ways for SRB! Sarah and I were both engaged within a week of each other. Sarah is now married, and I am planning a wedding in the fall! Our summer is packed with a 10-week residency at Silver Dollar City Theme Park in Branson, MO. We are thrilled with this opportunity and grateful to be able to share our music and God’s love with so many that come through the park this summer. This year is gonna be one for the books for sure!”

Having recently completed performances at the Silver Dollar City Bluegrass and BBQ Festival, they will begin their Silver Dollar City artist residency on May 28, 2019, performing over 70 days throughout the summer season and ending on August 24, 2019.

Silver Dollar City Theme Park is in the Top 10 picks in the nation for tour and travel. Talent Coordinator for Silver Dollar City, D.A. Calloway, states his enthusiasm about partnering with this gifted family group. “Southern Raised delivers fresh and original sounds with endearing personalities and striking musicianship. We look forward to presenting this wonderful group to many thousands of music lovers at Silver Dollar City in 2019.”

The group will be performing multiple shows throughout each day at the park. For more detailed information regarding dates and times of their performances at Silver Dollar City, visit www.southernraisedbluegrass. com.

The band’s current project, Another World, is distributed exclusively bySony/Provident and is available at retail and digital outlets worldwide.

