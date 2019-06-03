Monday – June 3, 2019

Ad
June 3, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Talleys take over the #1 spot this week with their cover of the hit worship tune “Death Was Arrested”! Fan favorite this week belonged to The Nelons“Love All Day Long”. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Mylon Hayes Family, The Talleys, The Martins, and 11th Hour! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 
TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
17
 Death Was Arrested Talleys
1
2
4
17
 Live the Gospel Three Bridges
2
3
5
14
 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins
3
4
7
15
 Be Saved Mark Trammell Quartet
4
5
1
21
 Even Me Triumphant Quartet
1(8)
6
6
10
 The River Karen Peck & New River
6
7
9
17
 Lord Knows Old Paths
7
8
11
13
 Love All Day Long Nelons
8
9
3
21
 Joy On the Journey Mylon Hayes Family
2
10
10
13
 The Little Things Jim & Melissa Brady
8
11
14
14
 We Are All God’s Children Gaither Vocal Band
9
12
12
12
 The Ground Is Level Whisnants
12
13
13
13
 God of Every Moment Zane & Donna King
13
14
17
11
 Heal the Wound Martins
14
15
15
6
 Victory Shout Kingsmen
15
16
16
15
 I Pray Every Day Taylors
12
17
8
20
 His Grave Wrote the Song Greater Vision
5
18
18
6
 Shame On Me Joseph Habedank
18
19
19
12
 Everybody Come See Jesus Tribute Quartet
19
20
20
6
 I’d Like to Meet the Preacher 11th Hour
20
21
21
16
 That’s Right Where He’ll Be Inspirations
21
22
24
4
 Heaven Is Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
22
23
23
3
 You’re Not In This Alone Browders
23
24
29
9
 There Is a Healer Adam Crabb
24
25
25
16
 Everything He Forgot Brian Free & Assurance
16
26
27
5
 Day One Jason Crabb
26
27
30
6
 Send An Angel By My Way Freemans
27
28
28
9
 I Give It To You Cana’s Voice
28
29
22
20
 On the Sea of Life Jeff & Sheri Easter
2
30
32
9
 The Lovely Name of Jesus Kingdom Heirs
29
31
31
4
 Mama Prayed Mark Lowry
31
32
26
22
 God Fights On My Side Guardians
2
33
35
3
 His Cross Is Empty Now Lore Family
33
34
39
3
 He Has Made a Way Steve Ladd
34
35
*
1
 Choose Life Hyssongs
35
36
**
3
 Before the Sun Goes Down Hoppers
36
37
37
9
 It’s a Highway to Heaven Endless Highway
36
38
**
9
 Glory to Glory Riley Harrison Clark
33
39
38
18
 Still Sisters
15
40
*
1
 I Sing the Mighty Power of God Blackwood Brothers
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

