StowTown Artist The Little Roy and Lizzy Show Celebrates 10 Years

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate 10 years of music with Little Roy than this album,” shares Lizzy Long. “It showcases our versatility – everything we’ve learned through the years. From gospel to straight bluegrass to country, we’ve performed and recorded it all.”
The band’s success has been solidified on the Singing News Bluegrass Chartwhere they have the current #1 song for the month of June. “In A Whirlwind” is actually the fourth #1 song on that chart from their previous project, Going Home. This success is an achievement to be celebrated.
Executive Producer, Wayne Haun, has worked with Little Roy and Lizzy from the beginning, and he is proud of their bluegrass success. “Little Roy & Lizzy have been so much fun to produce for the last ten years. The wide variety of bluegrass, gospel and country songs in their repertoire allows them to connect with an audience that’s just as varied. That variety makes each session, each concert and each album entertaining and unique. I look forward to what the next ten years hold for them.”
After so many years working with an icon like Little Roy Lewis, the stories Lizzy has to share are endless. “I’ve been blessed to work with the best in this industry,” Lizzy reflects. “To have Little Roy by my side just makes it worthwhile and very interesting! This album came from our heart. Every song has meaning to us both in one way or another. We love this album and know that you will, too.”
10 debuted at The Little Roy & Lizzy Show’s annual bluegrass festival in Lincolnton, GA earlier this month and is getting rave reviews from fans. It is available today at all digital outlets worldwide and is distributed bySony/Provident. Music from this project can also be accessed on AirPlay Direct HERE. For more information on The Little Roy and Show, their tour dates and projects, visit http://www.littleroyandlizzy.
TRACK LISTING:
1. It’s A Good Day
2. Let’s All Go Down to the River
3. Standing Here Wondering Which Way to Go
4. Shotgun Boogie
5. If I Should Fall Behind
6. Shoulder to Shoulder
7. The Birds & The Bees
8. Down the Dixie Line
9. I’d Rather Die Young
10. Dig A Little Deeper
ABOUT THE LITTLE ROY & LIZZY SHOW:
The Little Roy & Lizzy Show features two of Bluegrass Music’s greatest musicians: icon Little Roy Lewis and Lizzy Long. Little Roy is well-known for his banjo virtuosity, having learned to play when he was six years old. USA Today called Little Roy “a banjo master, truly a picker’s picker” – one concert with The Little Roy & Lizzy Show and you’ll know that’s not an exaggeration. In addition to banjo, he also plays the guitar and autoharp and sings. He’s been inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music Association (SPBGMA) Hall of Greats, the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Hall of Honor and the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Lizzy Long also began her musical career at an early age, learning how to play piano, fiddle, guitar, autoharp, bass, banjo and mandolin. While she is best known for playing fiddle, she is quite accomplished on all instruments. Having toured with such greats as Mac Wiseman, Jim and Jesse, The Lewis Family and Earl Scruggs, Lizzy knew her quest for success would continue in pairing with Little Roy Lewis. She has won several “Bluegrass Song of the Year” awards, GMA Dove Awards for “Bluegrass/Country/Roots Song of the Year” and is one of the youngest fiddlers to be inducted into America’s Old Time Fiddler’s Country Hall of Fame. Together, as The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, they tour extensively throughout the United States playing in various festivals, churches and entertainment halls.
StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, Tiffany Coburn, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Rambo McGuire, Southern Raised, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.
