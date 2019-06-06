BJ Pons Announces The Birth of Her Newest Grandchild

Ad
New Orleans, LA  – Christian Artist, BJ Pons, has announced the birth of her fourth grandchild, Elaine Elizabeth Slay Hughes. Born May 10th, Elizabeth weighed in at a healthy 6 lbs 13 oz. BJ’s daughter, Destiny Hughes, and son-in-law, Wyatt Hughes, are overjoyed at the arrival of their beautiful daughter.

This has been a busy year in BJ’s personal life, as her daughter Bonnie was married on March 17. In additional to all the personal triumphs and celebrations, the soulful artist continues to tour and minister.

Her single Hidden Secrets, released in January of this year,  continues to enjoy success. The single shares the poignant and transparent testimony of BJ’s own lifelong abuse, with the goal of helping others understand there is healing available when you hand it over to Jesus.

Perhaps it is her own personal past struggle that makes these joyful milestones so much more blessed. Of her newest grandchild’s birth BJ said “There is nothing that shows us more clearly how much God loves us than the birth of a child.  My husband David and I are so grateful for this amazing blessing.”

BJ’s heart for ministry, and for women, allows her to minister in a way others may not be able to.  On July 6, she is scheduled to do a benefit concert for the local Crisis Pregnancy Center in Slidell, LA.

About BJ Pons

Christian recording artist and Music Minister, BJ Pons, has been singing gospel music since she was five years old.  She is a dynamic singer and speaker who has the ability to reach audiences with her authentic talent and powerful testimony.

