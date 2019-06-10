Ad
News Ticker

Monday – June 10, 2019

June 10, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Talleys hold on to the #1 spot this week with their cover of the hit worship tune “Death Was Arrested”! Fan favorite this week also belonged to The Talleys“Death Was Arrested”. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Mark Trammell Quartet, The Erwins, Three Bridges, and The Old Paths! Vote for your favorites this week!

Vote on the Chart Here

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
18
 Death Was Arrested Talleys
1(2)
2
3
15
 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins
2
3
4
16
 Be Saved Mark Trammell Quartet
3
4
6
11
 The River Karen Peck & New River
4
5
2
18
 Live the Gospel Three Bridges
2
6
8
14
 Love All Day Long Nelons
6
7
7
18
 Lord Knows Old Paths
7
8
11
15
 We Are All God’s Children Gaither Vocal Band
8
9
12
13
 The Ground Is Level Whisnants
9
10
16
16
 I Pray Every Day Taylors
10
11
10
14
 The Little Things Jim & Melissa Brady
10
12
15
7
 Victory Shout Kingsmen
12
13
18
7
 Shame On Me Joseph Habedank
13
14
19
13
 Everybody Come See Jesus Tribute Quartet
14
15
5
22
 Even Me Triumphant Quartet
1(8)
16
23
4
 You’re Not In This Alone Browders
16
17
14
12
 Heal the Wound Martins
14
18
13
14
 God of Every Moment Zane & Donna King
13
19
22
5
 Heaven Is Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
19
20
20
7
 I’d Like to Meet the Preacher 11th Hour
20
21
21
17
 That’s Right Where He’ll Be Inspirations
21
22
25
17
 Everything He Forgot Brian Free & Assurance
16
23
35
2
 Choose Life Hyssongs
23
24
27
7
 Send An Angel By My Way Freemans
24
25
34
4
 He Has Made a Way Steve Ladd
25
26
17
21
 His Grave Wrote the Song Greater Vision
25
27
26
6
 Day One Jason Crabb
26
28
33
4
 Mama Prayed Mark Lowry
28
29
24
10
 There Is a Healer Adam Crabb
24
30
30
10
 The Lovely Name of Jesus Kingdom Heirs
29
31
40
2
 I Sing the Mighty Power of God Blackwood Brothers
31
32
28
10
 I Give It to You Cana’s Voice
28
33
39
19
 Still Sisters
15
34
37
10
 It’s a Highway to Heaven Endless Highway
34
35
38
10
 Glory to Glory Riley Harrison Clark
33
36
*
1
 Live Like Jesus Collingsworth Family
36
37
**
29
 All My Hope Gold City
1(4)
38
36
4
 Before the Sun Goes Down Hoppers
36
39
*
1
 Set Your House In Order Gordon Mote (with Oak Rige Boys)
39
40
*
1
 Another One Like Him Master’s Voice
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes