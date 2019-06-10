Monday – June 10, 2019

The Talleys hold on to the #1 spot this week with their cover of the hit worship tune “Death Was Arrested”! Fan favorite this week also belonged to The Talleys‘ “Death Was Arrested”. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Mark Trammell Quartet, The Erwins, Three Bridges, and The Old Paths! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
18
|Death Was Arrested
|Talleys
|
1(2)
|
2
|
3
|
15
|Like I’m On the Shore
|Erwins
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
16
|Be Saved
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
3
|
4
|
6
|
11
|The River
|Karen Peck & New River
|
4
|
5
|
2
|
18
|Live the Gospel
|Three Bridges
|
2
|
6
|
8
|
14
|Love All Day Long
|Nelons
|
6
|
7
|
7
|
18
|Lord Knows
|Old Paths
|
7
|
8
|
11
|
15
|We Are All God’s Children
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
8
|
9
|
12
|
13
|The Ground Is Level
|Whisnants
|
9
|
10
|
16
|
16
|I Pray Every Day
|Taylors
|
10
|
11
|
10
|
14
|The Little Things
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
10
|
12
|
15
|
7
|Victory Shout
|Kingsmen
|
12
|
13
|
18
|
7
|Shame On Me
|Joseph Habedank
|
13
|
14
|
19
|
13
|Everybody Come See Jesus
|Tribute Quartet
|
14
|
15
|
5
|
22
|Even Me
|Triumphant Quartet
|
1(8)
|
16
|
23
|
4
|You’re Not In This Alone
|Browders
|
16
|
17
|
14
|
12
|Heal the Wound
|Martins
|
14
|
18
|
13
|
14
|God of Every Moment
|Zane & Donna King
|
13
|
19
|
22
|
5
|Heaven Is
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
19
|
20
|
20
|
7
|I’d Like to Meet the Preacher
|11th Hour
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
17
|That’s Right Where He’ll Be
|Inspirations
|
21
|
22
|
25
|
17
|Everything He Forgot
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
16
|
23
|
35
|
2
|Choose Life
|Hyssongs
|
23
|
24
|
27
|
7
|Send An Angel By My Way
|Freemans
|
24
|
25
|
34
|
4
|He Has Made a Way
|Steve Ladd
|
25
|
26
|
17
|
21
|His Grave Wrote the Song
|Greater Vision
|
25
|
27
|
26
|
6
|Day One
|Jason Crabb
|
26
|
28
|
33
|
4
|Mama Prayed
|Mark Lowry
|
28
|
29
|
24
|
10
|There Is a Healer
|Adam Crabb
|
24
|
30
|
30
|
10
|The Lovely Name of Jesus
|Kingdom Heirs
|
29
|
31
|
40
|
2
|I Sing the Mighty Power of God
|Blackwood Brothers
|
31
|
32
|
28
|
10
|I Give It to You
|Cana’s Voice
|
28
|
33
|
39
|
19
|Still
|Sisters
|
15
|
34
|
37
|
10
|It’s a Highway to Heaven
|Endless Highway
|
34
|
35
|
38
|
10
|Glory to Glory
|Riley Harrison Clark
|
33
|
36
|
*
|
1
|Live Like Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
36
|
37
|
**
|
29
|All My Hope
|Gold City
|
1(4)
|
38
|
36
|
4
|Before the Sun Goes Down
|Hoppers
|
36
|
39
|
*
|
1
|Set Your House In Order
|Gordon Mote (with Oak Rige Boys)
|
39
|
40
|
*
|
1
|Another One Like Him
|Master’s Voice
|
40
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
