The McKameys’ The Crown Debuts at #1 on Billboard Southern Gospel Chart

Arden, North Carolina (June 11, 2019) — Beloved Southern Gospel group The McKameys have claimed the #1 spot on the Billboard Southern Gospel chart with The Crown, their 54th album. The Crown also sits at #9 on Billboard’s Contemporary Christian Music Chart and #11 on Billboard’s Top Christian/Gospel Albums chart.

“All we can say is wow! Who would have ever thought this would happen to us?” says Ruben Bean of The McKameys. “We are truly surprised and thankful to God for all He is doing with this project. What a pleasant surprise!”

In a way like no other, The McKameys have brought their anointed message of faithfulness and the power of the Gospel to the world, with the most #1 hits in Southern Gospel history, a dedicated following and unquestionable faith in the Lord.

The Crown, from Horizon Records, comes as these legacy artists announce they will no longer be touring full-time after this fall.

“From the mountain sounds of ‘Go Back And Pray’ to the classic sounds of ‘You Must Be Born Again’; with ‘From Dust To Glory,’ the story of every Christian, to the reminder that ‘God Is Good,’ and all the songs in between…God has surely put His touch on this project and we are grateful!” The McKameys say.

Listen to The Crown HERE.

About The McKameys

The McKameys are a family group based out of Clinton, Tennessee, entering in their sixth decade of spreading God’s message of love and hope through their music. There have been a few changes throughout the years after beginning as 3 sisters to the group now consisting of one of those original sisters, Peg McKamey Bean along with her husband, Ruben, their daughter Connie Fortner along with her husband, Roger Fortner, their son, Elijah Fortner; and Sheryl Farris, Peg and Ruben’s younger daughter.

The wonderful harmonies of this family along with great songs gives them a unique opportunity to share God’s love as well as encourage the saints. Whether they are performing one of their classics like “Right On Time,” “I’ve Won,” “Unspoken Request,” “There Is Jesus,” their signature song, “God On The Mountain” or a new release, there is an undeniable energy that carries them through each performance.

The McKameys have been awarded several different Singing News Fan Awards through the years and Ruben and Peg are also recipients of The Marvin Norcross Award and Norcross/Templeton Award, respectively. In 2016, Peg McKamey Bean was inducted into The Southern Gospel Music Hall Of Fame. Ruben Bean will be inducted into the hall of fame as part of the 2019 class this fall. This family group remains devoted to their Lord, first of all, and to their call to spread God’s Word to others through their music.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, Crossroads Publishing Group and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ life-changing music.