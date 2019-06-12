3 Heath Brothers Bring Powerful Vocals and Energy to Horizon Records

Arden, North Carolina (June 12, 2019) – With tight harmonies, powerful vocals and a cappella arrangements, the 3 Heath Brothers have quickly become rising artists within gospel music, sharing the stage with artists like The Talleys, The Collingsworth Family, The Booth Brothers, The Hoppers, Greater Vision, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Karen Peck and New River.

Now, the trio has signed with Horizon Records and will begin recording their next album with Roger Talley as producer.

“We are so honored to be invited to join such a respected and successful recording label,” say the 3 Heath Brothers. “We look forward to a bright future with God’s help and the incredible Horizon/Crossroads team.”

Roger Talley adds, “When I first met the 3 Heath Brothers, I was impressed with their youthful excitement, their vocal ability, their creativity, and their great personalities. I’ve enjoyed working with them and getting to know their family. Their dad, Jonathan, and mom, Emily, have given them a great spiritual and musical foundation. Their appeal spans every generation from children to grandparents. I wanted to bring them to Crossroads to expose their unique talents and appeal to as many people as possible. This is the kind of music the world needs to hear!”

Greg Bentley with Horizon Records says the label is excited about what the future holds for these young, energetic and talented men.

“I’ve been keeping my eyes on the 3 Heath Brothers for a couple years now. I first heard of them through Roger Talley from a concert in Florida. Since then, they’ve been doing everything right in what we as a label look for,” says Bentley. “So when Roger asked me to step into a production meeting with them here at Crossroadsone day, I realized just how talented and determined they are, and what a wonderful family they have been raised in. I knew it was time to invite them into our family of artists.”

Look for new music from the 3 Heath Brothers later this year.

About 3 Heath Brothers

The 3 Heath Brothers are teenagers, Nicholas, Clayton, & Christian Heath from Thomasville, NC. They have been singing together as long as they can remember. Their mom, taught them to sing parts from a very early age and their dad is the Senior Pastor at Faith Community Chapel in Thomasville, NC.

When these young guys get up to sing, people are consistently shocked by their tight harmony, powerful vocals, and a cappella arrangements.

They were voted Best Breakthrough Artist of 2018. In the summer of 2018, they won the Grand Champion Trophy at the NC State Annual Singing Convention. They recently performed at Dollywood, Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove, and are MainStage artists at Singing in the Sun 2019 and the Gatlinburg Gathering 2019.

You won’t want to miss their young energy and passion for God. They love God and their goal is to promote Christ and demonstrate that you are never too young to give all you have to God.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, Crossroads Publishing Group and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ life-changing music.