Selah Signs with Integrity Music

Plans Are Underway For New Music To Release Later This Year

14 June 2019 – Nashville, Tenn. – Award-winning trio Selah announces they have signed with Integrity Music. With 20+ years together, Selah – comprised of Todd Smith, Amy Perry, and Allan Hall – continue to offer their unmatched musical talent, passion for ministry and a deep love for the Church. In their two-decade career, they have achieved more than four million units in music sales, received eight Gospel Music Association Dove Awards and an additional 14 nominations, a Gold-certified album, and eight No. 1 singles.

A few of the group’s signature hits include “You Raise Me Up,” “Wonderful, Merciful Savior,” and “You Amaze Us.” Smith, Hall, and Perry together have graced the stage of Carnegie Hall to Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry, while touring with such artists as Casting Crowns, Point of Grace, Steven Curtis Chapman, Natalie Grant, Michael W. Smith and more, all the while carrying a message of hope and healing for those who pause and listen.

“We are so excited to partner with Integrity Music to create impactful worship music that serves the church,” exclaims Todd Smith about joining the Integrity Music family.

Andrew Osenga, Director of A&R, Integrity Music, couldn’t agree more, sharing, “Integrity Music is so thrilled to be working with Selah. They have a long history of excellence in both artistry and ministry. Their reputation is well established, as not only incredible vocalists but remarkable people. It’s an honor to get to partner with them in this season, and we can’t wait to share this new music.”

With a new album slated to release later this year, Selah finds themselves in a whole new season of their ministry. Signing with Integrity, they have also recently signed on with Rixon Entertainment Group for management. Selah continues to tour around the world, with a summer filled with shows from Florida to Pennsylvania. Next spring they will be touring Israel on an eight-day Holy Lands tour.

For more information, visit Selahonline.com and on their social links below.

ABOUT INTEGRITY MUSIC: Integrity Music is part of the David C. Cook family, a nonprofit global resource provider serving the Church with life-transforming materials. With offices in Nashville, Tennessee (US) and Brighton, West Sussex (UK), Integrity is committed to taking songs of substance to the local church and its leaders around the world.

Integrity publishes many of the top songs in the Church, including “Great Are You Lord,” “Revelation Song,” “Open The Eyes Of My Heart,” “In Christ Alone,” “10,000 Reasons,” “Here I Am To Worship,” “The Lion And The Lamb,” “Great I Am,” and “We Believe,” among others. Along with Selah, Integrity Music artists include Lincoln Brewster, Darlene Zschech, Martin Smith, Leeland, William McDowell, Matt Redman, Paul Baloche, David Leonard, Jon Egan, David and Nicole Binion, Kees Kraeynoord, ICF Church, Matt Marvane, and InSalvation, along with newer artists Thrive Worship, Local Sound, Sarah Kroger, Nashville Life Music, and MDSN.

Additional information is available at integritymusic.com.