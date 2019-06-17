Ad
Monday – June 17, 2019

June 17, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Karen Peck & New River take over the #1 spot this week with “The River”! Fan favorite this week belonged to The Freemans“Send An Angel By My Way”. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Erwins, Karen Peck & New River, The Old Paths, and Joseph Habedank! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 
TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
4
12
 The River Karen Peck & New River
1
2
2
16
 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins
2
3
1
19
 Death Was Arrested Talleys
1(2)
4
3
17
 Be Saved Mark Trammell Quartet
3
5
9
14
 The Ground Is Level Whisnants
5
6
8
16
 We Are All God’s Children Gaither Vocal Band
6
7
10
17
 I Pray Every Day Taylors
7
8
13
8
 Shame On Me Joseph Habedank
8
9
6
15
 Love All Day Long Nelons
6
10
7
19
 Lord Knows Old Paths
7
11
12
8
 Victory Shout Kingsmen
11
12
5
19
 Live the Gospel Three Bridges
2
13
16
5
 You’re Not In This Alone Browders
13
14
11
15
 The Little Things Jim & Melissa Brady
8
15
14
14
 Everybody Come See Jesus Tribute
14
16
19
6
 Heaven Is Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
16
17
20
8
 I’d Like to Meet the Preacher 11th Hour
17
18
18
15
 God of Every Moment Zane & Donna King
13
19
17
13
 Heal the Wound Martins
14
20
21
18
 That’s Right Where He’ll Be Inspirations
20
21
23
3
 Choose Life Hyssongs
21
22
27
7
 Day One Jason Crabb
22
23
15
23
 Even Me Triumphant Quartet
1(8)
24
25
5
 He Has Made a Way Steve Ladd
24
25
24
8
 Send An Angel By My Way Freemans
24
26
22
18
 Everything He Forgot Brian Free & Assurance
16
27
28
5
 His Cross Is Empty Now Lore Family
27
28
36
2
 Live Like Jesus Collingsworth Family
28
29
26
22
 His Grave Wrote the Song Greater Vision
5
30
33
20
 Still Sisters
15
31
30
11
 The Lovely Name of Jesus Kingdom Heirs
30
32
34
11
 It’s a Highway to Heaven Endless Highway
32
33
39
2
 Set Your House In Order Gordon Mote (with Oak Rige Boys)
33
34
31
3
 I Sing the Mighty Power of God Blackwood Brothers
31
35
*
1
 I’d Like to Tell It Again Down East Boys
35
36
*
1
 God Made a Way Carolina Boys
36
37
*
1
 From Dust to Glory McKameys
37
38
37
30
 All My Hope Gold City
1(4)
39
29
11
 There Is a Healer Adam Crabb
24
40
*
1
 An Old Rugged Cross LeFevre Quartet
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

