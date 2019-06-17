Monday – June 17, 2019

Vote on the Chart Here
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
4
|
12
|The River
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
16
|Like I’m On the Shore
|Erwins
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
19
|Death Was Arrested
|Talleys
|
1(2)
|
4
|
3
|
17
|Be Saved
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
3
|
5
|
9
|
14
|The Ground Is Level
|Whisnants
|
5
|
6
|
8
|
16
|We Are All God’s Children
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
6
|
7
|
10
|
17
|I Pray Every Day
|Taylors
|
7
|
8
|
13
|
8
|Shame On Me
|Joseph Habedank
|
8
|
9
|
6
|
15
|Love All Day Long
|Nelons
|
6
|
10
|
7
|
19
|Lord Knows
|Old Paths
|
7
|
11
|
12
|
8
|Victory Shout
|Kingsmen
|
11
|
12
|
5
|
19
|Live the Gospel
|Three Bridges
|
2
|
13
|
16
|
5
|You’re Not In This Alone
|Browders
|
13
|
14
|
11
|
15
|The Little Things
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
8
|
15
|
14
|
14
|Everybody Come See Jesus
|Tribute
|
14
|
16
|
19
|
6
|Heaven Is
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
16
|
17
|
20
|
8
|I’d Like to Meet the Preacher
|11th Hour
|
17
|
18
|
18
|
15
|God of Every Moment
|Zane & Donna King
|
13
|
19
|
17
|
13
|Heal the Wound
|Martins
|
14
|
20
|
21
|
18
|That’s Right Where He’ll Be
|Inspirations
|
20
|
21
|
23
|
3
|Choose Life
|Hyssongs
|
21
|
22
|
27
|
7
|Day One
|Jason Crabb
|
22
|
23
|
15
|
23
|Even Me
|Triumphant Quartet
|
1(8)
|
24
|
25
|
5
|He Has Made a Way
|Steve Ladd
|
24
|
25
|
24
|
8
|Send An Angel By My Way
|Freemans
|
24
|
26
|
22
|
18
|Everything He Forgot
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
16
|
27
|
28
|
5
|His Cross Is Empty Now
|Lore Family
|
27
|
28
|
36
|
2
|Live Like Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
28
|
29
|
26
|
22
|His Grave Wrote the Song
|Greater Vision
|
5
|
30
|
33
|
20
|Still
|Sisters
|
15
|
31
|
30
|
11
|The Lovely Name of Jesus
|Kingdom Heirs
|
30
|
32
|
34
|
11
|It’s a Highway to Heaven
|Endless Highway
|
32
|
33
|
39
|
2
|Set Your House In Order
|Gordon Mote (with Oak Rige Boys)
|
33
|
34
|
31
|
3
|I Sing the Mighty Power of God
|Blackwood Brothers
|
31
|
35
|
*
|
1
|I’d Like to Tell It Again
|Down East Boys
|
35
|
36
|
*
|
1
|God Made a Way
|Carolina Boys
|
36
|
37
|
*
|
1
|From Dust to Glory
|McKameys
|
37
|
38
|
37
|
30
|All My Hope
|Gold City
|
1(4)
|
39
|
29
|
11
|There Is a Healer
|Adam Crabb
|
24
|
40
|
*
|
1
|An Old Rugged Cross
|LeFevre Quartet
|
40
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
