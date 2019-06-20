Ad
News Ticker

Dana Williams of Diamond Rio Joins Red Hen and 65/40 Production Team

June 20, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

NASHVILLE, TN – Red Hen Records is pleased to announce the addition of GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist, musician, and producer, Dana Williams to the Red Hen Records and 65/40 Records production team. Dana has a solid history in Country, Bluegrass, and Christian Music as a member of the Country Supergroup, Diamond Rio.

As a longtime member of the Grand Ole Opry, Dana has also been the voice of his own radio programs, RadioRehab and The Dana Williams Show on WSM. Aside from his contributions to the artistry of Diamond Rio, he has worked on many other notable recordings from artists such as Josh Turner, Kenny Rogers, Jerrod Neimann, Rhonda Vincent, Ralph Stanley, and many others.

“We are so honored to have Dana on board as we grow further to fortify our production quality and professionalism.”, says Rick Schweinsberg, A&R Director of Red Hen Records. “We’ve always valued Dana’s friendship on a personal level, but we’ve also admired the integrity he has among those who have worked with him across the Country, Bluegrass, and Christian Music genres.”

“This is a venture that has come from the love of music and the want to help other artists”, says Dana. “I have had such a blessed career over the last 30 years, and I’ve learned so much from so many. Teaming up with Rick and Micah (Schweinsberg) is the best way I know to help others in the same way. All of the elements are present with the Red Hen crew- great songs, great musicians, and wonderful studios.”

Ren Hen Records and 65/40 Records are divisions of Daywind Music Group, which includes Daywind Studios, Daywind Records, and Daywind Music Publishing and their affiliates. Artists for Red Hen Records and 65/40 Records are distributed by New Day Christian Distributors to physical retailers and on digital and streaming platforms everywhere. For media, contact record@daywind.com

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes