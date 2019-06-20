Dana Williams of Diamond Rio Joins Red Hen and 65/40 Production Team

NASHVILLE, TN – Red Hen Records is pleased to announce the addition of GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist, musician, and producer, Dana Williams to the Red Hen Records and 65/40 Records production team. Dana has a solid history in Country, Bluegrass, and Christian Music as a member of the Country Supergroup, Diamond Rio.

As a longtime member of the Grand Ole Opry, Dana has also been the voice of his own radio programs, RadioRehab and The Dana Williams Show on WSM. Aside from his contributions to the artistry of Diamond Rio, he has worked on many other notable recordings from artists such as Josh Turner, Kenny Rogers, Jerrod Neimann, Rhonda Vincent, Ralph Stanley, and many others.

“We are so honored to have Dana on board as we grow further to fortify our production quality and professionalism.”, says Rick Schweinsberg, A&R Director of Red Hen Records. “We’ve always valued Dana’s friendship on a personal level, but we’ve also admired the integrity he has among those who have worked with him across the Country, Bluegrass, and Christian Music genres.”

“This is a venture that has come from the love of music and the want to help other artists”, says Dana. “I have had such a blessed career over the last 30 years, and I’ve learned so much from so many. Teaming up with Rick and Micah (Schweinsberg) is the best way I know to help others in the same way. All of the elements are present with the Red Hen crew- great songs, great musicians, and wonderful studios.”

Ren Hen Records and 65/40 Records are divisions of Daywind Music Group, which includes Daywind Studios, Daywind Records, and Daywind Music Publishing and their affiliates. Artists for Red Hen Records and 65/40 Records are distributed by New Day Christian Distributors to physical retailers and on digital and streaming platforms everywhere. For media, contact record@daywind.com