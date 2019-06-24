Announcing The Squire Parsons Benefit Concert

Nashville, TN (June 24th, 2019) –After more than four decades of touring, SGMA Hall of Fame member Squire Parsons recently announced his retirement due to recent medical concerns. In light of this transitional time, several of the top artists in Southern Gospel have joined together to announce a Squire Parsons Benefit Concert. Taking place on August 20th in Asheville, NC, artists like Greater Vision, The Booth Brothers, Kingsmen Quartet, Legacy Five, Gold City Quartet, Tribute Quartet, Jim & Melissa Brady and Arthur Rice will pay tribute to the beloved singer/songwriter. All proceeds from the concert will go directly to Squire to assist with expenses during this time.

“We are so excited to be honoring one of the greatest songwriters of our time, Squire Parsons,” shares Jim Brady. “Tickets are going fast and this is going to be an event you don’t want to miss! Come out and help us bless this amazing man.”

The Squire Parsons Benefit Concert will take place at Trinity Baptist Church in Asheville, NC on August 20th, 2019 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased HERE or by calling 1.800.965.9324.

For more information and announcements in the coming weeks, visit the ‘Squire Parsons Benefit & Concert’ page on Facebook.