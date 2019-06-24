Ad
Monday – June 24, 2019

June 24, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Karen Peck & New River hold on to the #1 spot this week with “The River”! Fan favorite this week belonged to The Freemans“Send An Angel By My Way”. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Erwins, Karen Peck & New River, The Old Paths, and Joseph Habedank! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 
TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
13
 The River Karen Peck & New River
1(2)
2
2
17
 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins
2
3
5
15
 The Ground Is Level Whisnants
3
4
4
18
 Be Saved Mark Trammell Quartet
3
5
3
20
 Death Was Arrested Talleys
1(2)
6
6
17
 We Are All God’s Children Gaither Vocal Band
6
7
7
18
 I Pray Every Day Taylors
7
8
8
9
 Shame On Me Joseph Habedank
8
9
9
16
 Love All Day Long Nelons
6
10
13
6
 You’re Not In This Alone Browders
10
11
11
9
 Victory Shout Kingsmen
11
12
10
20
 Lord Knows Old Paths
7
13
14
16
 The Little Things Jim & Melissa Brady
8
14
17
9
 I’d Like to Meet the Preacher 11th Hour
14
15
15
15
 Everybody Come See Jesus Tribute
14
16
16
7
 Heaven Is Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
16
17
12
20
 Live the Gospel Three Bridges
2
18
18
16
 God of Every Moment Zane & Donna King
13
19
19
14
 Heal the Wound Martins
14
20
20
19
 That’s Right Where He’ll Be Inspirations
20
21
21
4
 Choose Life Hyssongs
21
22
22
8
 Day One Jason Crabb
22
23
25
9
 Send An Angel By My Way Freemans
23
24
24
6
 He Has Made a Way Steve Ladd
24
25
28
3
 Live Like Jesus Collingsworth Family
25
26
26
19
 Everything He Forgot Brian Free & Assurance
16
27
27
6
 His Cross Is Empty Now Lore Family
27
28
31
12
 The Lovely Name of Jesus Kingdom Heirs
28
29
23
24
 Even Me Triumphant Quartet
1(8)
30
33
3
 Set Your House In Order Gordon Mote (with Oak Ridge Boys)
30
31
29
23
 His Grave Wrote the Song Greater Vision
5
32
32
12
 It’s a Highway to Heaven Endless Highway
32
33
39
12
 There Is a Healer Adam Crabb
33
34
34
4
 I Sing the Mighty Power of God Blackwood Brothers
31
35
35
2
 I’d Like to Tell It Again Down East Boys
35
36
36
2
 God Made a Way Carolina Boys
36
37
37
2
 From Dust to Glory McKameys
37
38
40
2
 An Old Rugged Cross LeFevre Quartet
38
39
30
21
 Still Sisters
15
40
38
31
 All My Hope Gold City
1(4)
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

