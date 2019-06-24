(Re)Introducing The Sound

Victoria Bowlin: Tell the readers a little bit about The Sound. Who is the group made up of? Are you related?

The Sound: The Sound is a father-son trio. That’s something gospel music hasn’t seen too often over the last several years, and we’re thrilled to be able to carry on that unique type of group. The group consists of Rob Mills and his two sons, Levi and Jacob.

VB: Where are you from?

TS: The Sound was originally based out of Houston, Texas, but today we call the great state of Michigan our home.

VB: How long have you been singing Southern Gospel Music?

TS: The Sound has a history in gospel music that goes as far back as 1985. Our family, however, traveled part time as a mixed group for several years, beginning in 2011 under the name “The Rob Mills Family”. It wasn’t until 2017 that Rob, Levi, and Jacob started traveling full time as The Sound.

VB: You guys have a great sound! Who are some of your biggest musical influences?

TS: Our musical influences are very diverse. On top of that, each one of us has different influences that have shaped our individual styles and musical ideas. Specifically in Gospel music though, our influences as a group include favorites like The Gaither Vocal Band and The Booth Brothers, for their tight harmonies, and groups like The Crabb Family and The Hinsons for their musicality.

VB: What made you name the group The Sound?

TS: The Sound was originally a quartet based out of Houston, Texas. The group had many gospel music veterans pass through it’s ranks over the years including Scott Fowler, Jeff Chapman, Pat Hoffmaster, Rick Strickland, Frank Seamens, Mike Presnell, and more. Rob joined the group in 1990 and ended up singing lead for the group after Scott Fowler joined The Cathedrals. At that point, The Sound became a trio. After Rob left, the group changed directions and eventually retired. When Rob, Levi, and Jacob started a full time group in 2017, it seemed fitting to carry on the tradition of great music that was unique to The Sound.

VB: What is your primary ministry goal?

TS: Our mission statement has always been and will continue to be, “To see people come to the life changing touch of Jesus Christ”.

VB: What are some of your fan favorite songs that you sing in concert?

TS: “Good News” was our debut single as The Sound, and it’s still a song we feature regularly in our shows. “He Is Able” was our first top 25 song earlier this year. It’s a song that resonates with people every time we’re privileged to play it.

VB: Are any of you songwriters?

TS: Rob actually wrote both “Good News” and “He Is Able”! Rob has written many gospel songs and has been privileged over the years to have groups such as Gold City, TheMark Trammell Quartet, Mercy’s Mark, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, and more record songs of his. All three of us have taken part in songwriting at one time or another.

VB: Are there any new things going on or coming up for The Sound?

TS: The Sound has just signed a record deal with Daywind Music Group under New Day Records! We are currently working on our first album under that agreement, and we can’t wait for everyone to hear it!

VB: What is your latest project and radio song?

TS: Our latest project is called “Memories”. It’s a throwback album that, apart from one original song of ours, is solely comprised of familiar songs that people will know, identify with, and have special memories associated with. Our first and only single off of this project is a song called “Hiding Place”, originally by Steven Curtis Chapman.

VB: What do you feel God has been speaking to you recently about?

TS: We have really been trying to follow where we feel God leading. That may sound broad, but we’re at a point in our group where we have a lot of decisions to make. We always try to listen and be open so that we might make the right ones.

VB: How can people find out more about you and see where you’ll be in concert?

TS: To find out more about The Sound, like our Facebook page and visit www.thesound.org for our full tour schedule, news updates, and online store!

Thank you so much guys! If you haven’t had a chance to hear The Sound yet, take a minute and check them out! You won’t regret it!