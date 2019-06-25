Ad
Main Street Welcomes The Hall Sisters

June 25, 2019

Nashville, TN (June 25, 2019) –Main Street Music & Entertainment announces the addition of The Hall Sisters to Skinny Chicken Records.

An exceptionally talented group of sisters based in North Carolina, The Hall Sisters have been making waves with an eclectic blend of country, pop and Americana music. The siblings marry stunning vocal harmonies with a brilliance and excellence on their instruments to create an entirely unique sound. They have recently been showcased on events such as Singing in the Sun, Great Western Fan Fest and National Quartet Convention, as well as performing on stages such as The Grand Ole Opry, Country Music Hall of Fame and Carnegie Hall.

“The Hall Sisters bring a distinctive and soulful sound that is unlike any other,” comments Q Phillips of Skinny Chicken Records. “The beauty of family harmony combines seamlessly with a mastery of the instruments. Jessica, Natalie, Lydia and Valerie have the ability to command the stage and perform a versatile, entertaining, and uplifting concert that leaves listeners longing for more. We are thrilled to partner with them to further promote their music!”

The Hall Sisters will be creating new music in the coming months.

To stay up-to-date on current happenings, follow The Hall Sisters on social media or visit thehallsisters.com.

