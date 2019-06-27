Kari Gooch Graduates From Liberty University

Dahlonega, GA – Kari Gooch of Karen Peck & New River completed her Bachelor’s degree from Liberty University on May 14, 2019. She majored in Psychology: Christian Counseling with a minor in International Studies.

Liberty University is a private evangelical Christian university in Lynchburg, Virginia. It is one of the largest Christian universities in the world and the largest private non-profit university in the United States.

In spite of a dynamic and challenging tour schedule with KPNR, this focused young woman has managed to complete the grueling and often challenging work to obtain this prestigious degree.

Karen Peck Gooch shared that while Kari plans to get involved in some mission work, she will continue traveling and singing with the group. Kari added, “I am not sure what my next step is, but I am open to whatever God has for me. I am praying for direction where God wants me to go.”

Kari has recently been nominated by the Singing News fans for Favorite Young Artist. The Singing News Awards will be presented in Pigeon Forge during NQC this September.

To purchase Hope For All Nations click any of these icons or go to : https://www. karenpeckandnewriver.com/ product/hope-for-all-nations/

To connect with Karen Peck and New River just follow them on social media or the group’s website.

To book Karen Peck and New River contact The Harper Agency.

About Karen Peck and New River

No doubt the most popular mixed group in Gospel Music, Karen Peck and New River is a powerhouse in the music industry. With hit after hit and multiple number one songs, they are one of the most sought after groups today. Karen is known for her country flair, and for having one of the finest soprano voices in any genre of music.

With appearances on such prestigious stages as The Grand Ole Opry, The Gaither Homecoming concerts, Opryland Theme Park, Dollywood and Six Flags Over Georgia, New River has firmly established their place at the forefront of Southern Gospel Music. Over the past decade, they have been featured on many television networks, with appearances on TBN’s Praise The Lord, the Grand Ole Opry Live and the popular Gaither Gospel video Series. The group has enjoyed many honors and accolades. They have received numerous industry and fan award nominations and have consistently received radio airplay at stations nationwide. Hit releases have flowed their way in bunches, and they have enjoyed many Number One songs. A few of their other previous popular hits include: “Hold Me While I Cry”, “Just One Touch”, “I Wanna Know”, “God Likes To Work”, “Daddy’s Home”, “When Jesus Passes By”, “God Still Answers Prayer”, and “Christian In The House”. Additionally, the group’s Number One hit, “Four Days Late”, was also named Song of the Year by readers of The Singing New Magazine in 2001 and the SGMA Awards and continues to be a favorite among audiences.Karen had a feature role in the movie “Joyful Noise”, starring Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah.