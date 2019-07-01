Channing Dubbeld

There is no sound on earth as pure, sweet, and pleasing as family harmony. When family members unite and lift up their melodies unto the Lord, that incomparable sound grows even sweeter. And that priceless sound is exactly what The Mark Dubbeld Family owns and has perfected. With so many family groups out there, it is not an easy task to stand out and make it in a full-time ministry. But God has gifted this group from Moneta, Virginia, Mark and his wife Janene, and their children, Elena, Channing, and Britton. I had the opportunity to interview Channing, the lead and baritone singer of the group, and find out a little more about him and his family, and their Christ-focused mission that brings success.

SC: Tell us a little bit about your family’s ministry.

CD: Well, I’ve been traveling since I was around 10. God called our family to full-time music ministry.

SC: Do you play any instruments?

CD: I play a couple: piano, guitar, drums, and bass.

SC: What do you enjoy doing in your spare time?

CD: In my room, when I’m home, I like to have fun producing tracks for myself and for other people. And a lot of times when I’m home, I like to go skateboarding.

SC: How have you seen God at work in your ministry?

CD: Well, proclaiming the Gospel has always been the main thing in our family. I know that I’ve seen many souls come to Christ, and a lot of impact has been made on so many lives.

SC: Looking back on your own life, what is one piece of advice you have for the “next generation”?

CD: Probably just not giving into peer pressure. I feel like a lot of kids wouldn’t do things these days, but they want to be accepted and fit in, so they lose sight of important things or just don’t care in that moment.

SC: What is playing in your CD player right now?

CD: I have a CD player at home but not on the road. The last song I was listening to was “God Only Knows” by For King & Country feat. Echosmith (Timbaland Remix).

SC: What is something unique that not many people know about you?

CD: Well a lot of people don’t know that I go by my middle name “Channing,” but my actual first name is “Gerald”

SC: How would your family describe you in three words?

CD: Together. Funny. Called.

SC: What is your favorite place to travel to?

CD: Probably Nashville.

SC: What is your favorite song to sing?

CD: (With my family) “Power in the Name of Jesus”

SC: What is the top thing on your bucket list?

CD: Produce a song everyone will know.

SC: What are three things you could never live without?

CD: God. Family/friends. Music.

SC: Tell us about a favorite memory on stage.

CD: One time I was late for the concert and got up there just in time to start singing…

SC: Do you have any advice for aspiring musicians?

CD: Don’t focus on gaining success, you can accept that…but focus on what matters and what you love doing.

SC: What person in gospel music has had the greatest influence on your life and/or singing career?

CD: A lot of producers that work on gospel albums or any style of music.

SC: If you could have the voice/talent of anyone in gospel music, whose would you have?

CD: The vocal and musical talent of David Phelps to this day blows my mind, so musically, probably him.

SC: What is your favorite thing about traveling and singing? What is the hardest?

CD: Well, making new friends and connecting with people I already know is my favorite, but the hardest is leaving them all too soon.

SC: What are your plans for the future?

CD: Just to see what God has planned for me.

SC: Favorite Restaurant?

CD: Buffalo Wild Wings

SC: Favorite Book?

CD: The Singer and The Bible

SC: Favorite TV show?

CD: NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service)

SC: Favorite food?

CD: Wings/Pizza

To find out more about The Mark Dubbeld Family, go check out their website! https://www.mjdubbeld.com/