REVIEW: Kingdom Heirs – Something Good, Vol. 2

One of the most loved groups and DOLLYWOOD’S legendary quartet THE KINGDOM HEIRS have brought us a wonderful collection of newly-recorded songs that are some of their own favorites. These songs are classic Bible story type songs and done as only THE KINGDOM HEIRS can do. As fans of this group will know, this is a follow up to their popular Volume One of this series. Such a fun project, and I love the freshness that the group was able to capture with some beloved tunes that so many of us know. I am certain that many of these will be done in concert there at Dollywood and the audience will love them. Their vocals and production of the project are top notch and they have a project that they can be proud of.

A few of my favorites are WHAT A BEAUTIFUL DAY, and I love that they start the project with this tune. I loved the Happy Goodman’s version of this, but this is a close 2nd to me. THE LOVELY NAME OF JESUS and the THE LOVE OF GOD both are so powerful and great. Of course you will be toe-tapping, finger snapping and hand clapping on the end with their version of JOSHUA FIT THE BATTLE OF JERICHO.

All of you SG fans and especially traditional quartet fans, you are going to love this project. It’s a must have. Now I need a trip to Dollywood to hear them live.

Track Listing:

What a Beautiful Day

It’s Gonna Be a Good Day

That’s How I Know

The Lovely Name of Jesus

The Love of God

Something to Shout About

Run On

Thus Saith the Lord

When We Sing Around the Throne Eternal

Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho

