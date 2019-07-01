REVIEW: The Talleys – Hymns of Faith

Producer: Roger Talley

Record Label: Horizon Records/Crossroads Music Group

Website: www.thetalleys.com

Following their last mainline project Finest Hour, The Talleys have returned with Hymns Of Faith, a special hymns project. The Talleys have released several specialty projects in their career, but it’s been quite a while. Let’s dive right in!

The album kicks off with “Jesus, What A Friend For Sinners”. There couldn’t have been a better opening song. Although slow in tempo, the melody, lyrics and harmonies are smooth and the perfect way to draw the listener in to this 11 song journey of faith.

Following, Lauren is featured on a collaboration of the worship hit, “Shout To The Lord” and the classic hymn, “How Great Thou Art”. This is one track I’m not sure “fits” the project, simply because, it’s not a hymn. However, it is a great cut. In fact, probably the best one on the entire project!

Another mention-worthy cut is the collaboration of “I Love To Tell The Story/Blessed Assurance”. Simple, but sweet.

I would review more “in depth”, but this being a “filler project”, there isn’t much to review. It’s simple, yet spectacular! Classic hymns, simple arrangements and easy to listen to. However, I will list some pro’s and con’s, to end:

Pros:

– This project is what you think of when you think of the classic “Talley sound”. Smooth harmonies, tight arrangement and lush orchestration. Perfect album to release before the next main-line project.

– This is sure to be a great seller at concerts, especially for the older generation.

Cons:

– 5/11 songs on the project are A cappella. While they are incredible arrangements, the just seem “out of place”. It makes the entire project, for lack for a better word, weird. But, I personally LOVE the cuts.

– There is not one up tempo song on this project. Several groups in the SG industry lean toward ballads, and that is typically a good thing. However, having a specialty project with not even one upbeat song seems a little odd to me.

Overall, great job Talleys!

