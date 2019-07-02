Michael Combs New Video Takes On Wings

Todd, NC – July 2, 2019 – The International Gospel singing sensation, Michael Combs, has just released his brand new video “Wings Of Prayer”. This is another song from the pen of Michael and it is sure to be a radio success.

The message of the song is stressing the importance of taking each other to Jesus in prayer. Saying it best himself Michael stated, “I had been thinking about writing a song called” Wings Of Prayer “for a while, but just could not seem to find the right” feel “that I was looking for. I needed a Certain” emotion “to come through in the song to really Convey the message I was trying to express.

One day while noodling around on the guitar along with a beat that I made in my little home studio I was finally Able to find it!

I firmly believe in the awesome power of prayer. My wife Denise and I can testify again and again of how our God has answered the prayers on our behalf.

Many people write and email and tell us at our concerts that they pray for us on a regular basis. Denise and I also pray for people on our prayer lists daily.

We are told in God’s Word to ‘lift’ one another ‘up’ and bear one another’s burdens. That’s what we do when we pray for one another. I like to think that when we pray for someone that Reviews those prayers ‘take flight’ straight to the Throne of God! Those prayers have Wings! Whose burdens and sorrows are you taking to Jesus on the ‘Wings of Prayer’?

This new video that will be available to view online any day now! It was produced by Scott Godsey of Godsey and Associates and Filmed in various locations around the Nashville area. The video was masterfully edited by Mr. Bryce Free. It was my first time working with Scott and I was blown away by his creativity and vision. Can not wait for everyone to see it! ”

Veteran recording and video producer, Scott Godsey commented, “Michael Combs has electrifying energy that translates on camera instantly! Our first scene was at 8am and you would have thought he was in front of a stadium full of fans. It is a pleasure for our team to work with Michael. ”

You can learn more about Michael Combs and see this magnificent video on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/michaelcombsministry/ or on his website at www.michaelcombs.com .

If you would like to book Michael Combs at your church, campmeeting, concert or go to the Beckie Simmons Agency at http://www.bsaworld.com/ or call 615-595-7500.

To interview Michael contact Sunday Edition PR at 615-545-5315.