Ad
News Ticker

Main Street Signs Record Deal with Award-Winning Kelly Wright

July 8, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Nashville, TN (July 8th, 2019) –Multi-talented vocalist Kelly Wright is the newest addition to the Main Street Music & Entertainment roster.

A unique entertainer and accomplished musician, many are familiar with Kelly’s work as an Emmy Award-Winning TV news journalist.  For over thirty years, Kelly has reported major news events across the globe, including co-hosting Fox News’ Fox and Friends Weekend and America’s News Headquarters Weekend.  Beyond his extensive resume in journalism, Kelly is a prolific soloist who has graced stages such as the Apollo Theater, The Cotton Club, The Metropolitan Room and performed on programs with artists like Shirley Caesar, Cissy Houston, the late James Brown, Jason Crabb, Bobby Caldwell, Jonathan Butler and many more.

“Wright turned the theatre into a revival with audience members singing and dancing in the aisles”-Magda Katz Theatre Pizazz

Kelly’s signature blend of gospel, soul, R&B, inspirational, country and pop creates a unique sound that is unlike any other and he strives to select songs that are uplifting and inspire hope and unity amongst listeners.

“I have had the honor of working with Kelly in the past, so when the opportunity arose once again, I was thrilled,” shares Dani Phillips of Main Street.  “He has an evident passion for the music he creates and a clear message to convey, and we are proud to have him as part of our team!”

“My new music project, The Love Train is an extension of my effort to continue to share God’s love, freedom and peace throughout the world. I hope my music helps people to encounter faith where there is doubt, hope where there is despair and love where there is hate,” adds Kelly Wright.
 

Anticipate a new single from Kelly Wright in the coming weeks, with a new album release on the Exit 209 Records imprint scheduled for later this fall.

To stay up to date on current happenings, follow Kelly Wright on social media:

Facebook @kellywrightmusic, Instagram @kellywrightnews, Twitter @kellywrightnews, visit kellywrightworldwide.com or email kellywrightmusic@gmail.com.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes