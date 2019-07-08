Main Street Signs Record Deal with Award-Winning Kelly Wright

Nashville, TN (July 8th, 2019) –Multi-talented vocalist Kelly Wright is the newest addition to the Main Street Music & Entertainment roster.

A unique entertainer and accomplished musician, many are familiar with Kelly’s work as an Emmy Award-Winning TV news journalist. For over thirty years, Kelly has reported major news events across the globe, including co-hosting Fox News’ Fox and Friends Weekend and America’s News Headquarters Weekend. Beyond his extensive resume in journalism, Kelly is a prolific soloist who has graced stages such as the Apollo Theater, The Cotton Club, The Metropolitan Room and performed on programs with artists like Shirley Caesar, Cissy Houston, the late James Brown, Jason Crabb, Bobby Caldwell, Jonathan Butler and many more.

“Wright turned the theatre into a revival with audience members singing and dancing in the aisles”-Magda Katz Theatre Pizazz



Kelly’s signature blend of gospel, soul, R&B, inspirational, country and pop creates a unique sound that is unlike any other and he strives to select songs that are uplifting and inspire hope and unity amongst listeners.

“I have had the honor of working with Kelly in the past, so when the opportunity arose once again, I was thrilled,” shares Dani Phillips of Main Street. “He has an evident passion for the music he creates and a clear message to convey, and we are proud to have him as part of our team!”

“My new music project, The Love Train is an extension of my effort to continue to share God’s love, freedom and peace throughout the world. I hope my music helps people to encounter faith where there is doubt, hope where there is despair and love where there is hate,” adds Kelly Wright.



Anticipate a new single from Kelly Wright in the coming weeks, with a new album release on the Exit 209 Records imprint scheduled for later this fall.

To stay up to date on current happenings, follow Kelly Wright on social media:

Facebook @kellywrightmusic, Instagram @kellywrightnews, Twitter @kellywrightnews, visit kellywrightworldwide.com or email kellywrightmusic@gmail.com.