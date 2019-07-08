Ad
News Ticker

Monday – July 8, 2019

July 8, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Whisnants take over the #1 spot this week with “The Ground Is Level”! Fan favorite this week belonged to The Freemans“Send An Angel By My Way”. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Erwins, Karen Peck & New River, The Old Paths, and Joseph Habedank! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 
TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
3
17
 The Ground Is Level Whisnants
1
2
1
15
 The River Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
3
8
11
 Shame On Me Joseph Habedank
3
4
2
19
 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins
2
5
6
19
 We Are All God’s Children Gaither Vocal Band
5
6
4
20
 Be Saved Mark Trammell Quartet
4
7
7
20
 I Pray Every Day Taylors
7
8
9
18
 Love All Day Long Nelons
6
9
10
8
 You’re Not In This Alone Browderss
9
10
11
11
 Victory Shout Kingsmen
10
11
14
11
 I’d Like to Meet the Preacher 11th Hour
11
12
5
22
 Death Was Arrested Talleys
1(2)
13
21
6
 Choose Life Hyssongs
13
14
38
4
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
14
15
16
9
 Heaven Is Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
15
16
22
10
 Day One Jason Crabb
16
17
13
18
 The Little Things Jim & Melissa Brady
8
18
36
4
 God Made a Way Carolina Boys
18
19
18
18
 God of Every Moment Zane & Donna King
13
20
14
17
 Everybody Come See Jesus Tribute Quartet
14
21
19
16
 Heal the Wound Martins
14
22
*
1
 Resurrection Power Mylon Hayes Family
22
23
24
8
 He Has Made a Way Steve Ladd
23
24
37
4
 From Dust to Glory McKameys
24
25
25
5
 Live Like Jesus Collingsworth Family
25
26
*
1
 Sing In the Valley Perrys
26
27
23
11
 Send An Angel By My Way Freemans
23
28
28
14
 The Lovely Name of Jesus Kingdom Heirs
28
29
30
5
 Set Your House In Order Gordon Mote (with Oak Ridge Boys)
29
30
35
4
 I’d Like to Tell It Again Down East Boys
30
31
*
1
 Too Fast Misty Freeman
31
32
*
1
 I’m In Good Hands Mark Bishop
32
33
*
1
 What If He Meant What He Said Mark Lowry
33
34
20
21
 That’s Right Where I’ll Be Inspirations
17
35
27
8
 His Cross Is Empty Now Lore Family
27
36
*
1
 Just Across the River Steeles
36
37
*
1
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
37
38
*
1
 Hiding Place The Sound
38
39
*
1
 Jesus, You’re Always There Primitive Quartet
39
40
*
1
 He’ll Do It Again Ivan Parker
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes