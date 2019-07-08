Victoria Bowlin Added to Dollywood Gospel Harvest Festival

Nashville, Tenn – Dynamic 65/40 Nashville recording artist, Victoria Bowlin, has been added to the 2019 roster for the Dollywood Gospel Harvest Festival.

The Gospel Harvest Festival is held annually from September to November in the popular Southern Gospel music-themed Dollywood park in Pigeon Forge, TN. Each fall, Dollywood hosts some of the most talented Southern Gospel performers in the world. This year’s concert lineup includes Karen Peck and New River, The Isaacs, Gordon Mote, and Gold City, to name just a few. To add Victoria again this year is a great honor.

This will be Victoria’s third year performing at this fun and prestigious event. She will be in concert in the Valley Theater on Friday and Saturday evening, October 18 and 19. More information on dates and times can be found at www.dollywood.com.

Of the invitation, Victoria says ”I am so excited to have been invited back to Dollywood for the third year in a row! It’s always an honor to sing there. Dollywood is one of my favorite places to visit, and to have the opportunity to minister there, makes it even more special. I’d love to see you all there this year in the Valley Theater!”

In other exciting news, Victoria’s song “Everlasting Water,” a single from her newest CD “Awake”, is being played on the Singing News Cafe, a feature of the popular Southern Gospel news magazine that highlights new music from upcoming artists. Everlasting Water, a lilting country-flavored song that highlights her powerful vocals, is being met with rave reviews.

About Victoria Bowlin

A licensed Church of God minister, Victoria is a powerful singer, songwriter, author, and Faith-Inspired speaker who gives encouragement and hope through music and personal testimonies.

Originally from West Columbia, SC, Victoria’s background includes extensive singing and traveling full time with her family, The Shireys, and participating in tent revivals held by her late Grandmother, Evangelist Mamie L. Clark. She first took the microphone at two years of age. At eleven, Victoria replaced her uncle in her family’s group and began singing full time. In January of 2015, God called Victoria into ministry with her husband, Aaron, where they formed a preaching and music team. In 2018, that ministry was expanded to include solo concerts throughout the United States.

Victoria has been awarded and nominated for several vocal and songwriting awards. In August of 2016 and 2017, Victoria had the privilege of being chosen to sing on the Main Stage at the famous Gatlinburg Gathering. Then, in September of 2016, she was honored to be asked to sing on the Main Stage at Southern Gospel’s largest annual event, the National Quartet Convention. Victoria writes and arranges most of her music.