Lindsey Graham Returns for Tour in Sweden and Films Television Series For Swedish Network

Estero, FL – Popular Christian singer and musician, Lindsey Graham, has embarked on her seventh overseas tour in Sweden.

Lindsey enjoyed a very busy schedule, performing five concerts and one TV appearance with the popular Swedish Channel 10 television network.

Last New Year’s Eve, Lindsey was invited to sing at a conference that was televised throughout Sweden. Channel 10 covered the concert and invited Lindsey back to do a series on worship, teaching, speaking and singing. The show will be called Conversations with Dr. Lindsey Graham and will air at a later date.

In preparation, Lindsey was able to film behind the scenes footage of the recording studio in Nashville, as well as a “conversation” with her producer, Jason Webb. She later recorded five other episodes in Naples, FL. The footage highlighted exchanges with her parents and with her worship pastor.

A Swedish television crew followed Lindsey to several concert venues to film behind the scenes footage before and after the concerts. They also filmed an informative interchange with Swedish concert promoter, translator and friend, Joakim Sunesson.

Lindsey stated, “I am thrilled for this opportunity. A TV show was not even remotely in the back of mind! It is truly an opportunity from the Lord and I pray He continues to reveal who He is to the people of Sweden and around the world. We need Him now more than ever. If God leads you to, I so appreciate your prayers and encouragement. It is apparent the Christians in Sweden have a heart for the Lord and a desire to serve and worship Him. I hope to merely step alongside the Church in Sweden, encourage them to cling to their faith, and reach their family, friends & neighbors for Christ in the process. God is faithful.”

To purchase Lindsey Graham’s music go to her website or these links:

To connect with Lindsey Graham just follow her on social media or her Website:

To book Lindsey for your church, concert or event contact Dominion Agency 828- 454-5900.

About Lindsey Graham

Lindsey has shared the stage with many Gospel greats including The Crabb Family, The Booth Brothers, Triumphant Quartet, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, The Isaacs, The Dixie Echoes, The Stamps, The Blackwoods, Kevin Spencer, Dennis Gwizdala, and Larry Ford. She participated in the 2007 Gaither Homecoming video Amazing Grace. Lindsey recently traveled full time with a southern gospel group, The Taylors. They made many appearances in North America, including NQC Mainstage 2012, as well as Sweden and Northern Ireland.

Through her continued classical vocal studies, Lindsey performs for the Naples Opera Society of Naples, Florida. In 2011, she traveled to Europe as a guest soloist of the Bach Ensemble of Naples, Florida. For three consecutive seasons Lindsey sang the National Anthem and the Canadian Anthem for the Boston Red Sox spring training games in Ft. Myers, FL. Lindsey is a studied pianist and flutist, incorporating both into her ministry. A 2005 graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, TN, she received a Bachelors of Music and was also inducted as a member of the Pi Kappa Lambda National Music Honor Society based upon GPA and staff member recommendation. Lindsey completed a Masters of Arts in Religion with an emphasis in Worship Studies from Liberty University in 2012 and in May of 2018 she received her Doctorate of Worship Studies from Liberty University’s School of Music.

Singing Christian music is extremely vital to Lindsey as she is eager to uplift and excited to share the love of Jesus with others. Her ambition is “to reach the lost and encourage believers in the Lord.”