God Knows Your Need And What You’re Going Through

July 13, 2019

“God Knows Your Need And What You’re Going Through”

Jim Sheldon – The Positive Cowboy

Out touring, sharing God’s love, forgiveness and seeing The Holy Spirit working in others’ lives; I’ve received troubles from home and among family members. It’d get phone calls, texts and emails of bad news or health problems of family. Soon, I’m stressed and concerned, very distracted!! I loose focus on what I’m doing for Jesus!

I’d stop myself and start praying, seeking God’s help! As always, God proves He knows my problems and needs even before I pray!

I remember advice given by my pastor in Virginia!
He said; “When you’re out serving Jesus and lives are being impacted, change by His Spirit working through you. Bad things, bad news and distractions can come very severe. We call out to God, asking why! Realize these distractions come from satan, NOT from God!! Whenever we are right where God wants you to be or doing exactly what He’s called you to do. Satan is threatened by this and will do whatever he can to distract you or knock you off God’s Path!”

So, I’ve learned to look “Positively” at satan’s Trials, Temptations and Distractions! Realize, this is actually “A GOOD THING”! He’s threatened by what God is doing through or about to do through my obedience and service to Jesus!!

Then, I STAY PUT; right where GOD PUT ME and doing what HE SAID!!

Remember: “Help Is On The Way, Before We Pray!”

PRAISE GOD!! THANK YOU, JESUS,!!
JIM SHELDON/THE POSITIVE COWBOY

Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

