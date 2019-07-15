Ad
News Ticker

Monday – July 15, 2019

July 15, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Whisnants spends a second week at #1 this week with “The Ground Is Level”!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
18
 The Ground Is Level Whisnants
1(2)
2
2
16
 The River Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
3
3
12
 Shame On Me Joseph Habedank
3
4
11
12
 I’d Like to Meet the Preacher 11th Hour
4
5
9
9
 You’re Not In This Alone Browders
5
6
13
7
 Choose Life Hyssongs
6
7
10
12
 Victory Shout Kingsmen
7
8
5
20
 We Are All God’s Children Gaither Vocal Band
5
9
4
20
 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins
2
10
15
10
 Heaven Is Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
10
11
7
21
 I Pray Every Day Taylors
7
12
8
19
 Love All Day Long Nelons
6
13
6
21
 Be Saved Mark Trammell Quartet
4
14
12
23
 Death Was Arrested Talleys
1(2)
15
18
5
 God Made a Way Carolina Boys
15
16
20
18
 Everybody Come See Jesus Tribute Quartet
14
17
16
11
 Day One Jason Crabb
16
18
17
19
 The Little Things Jim & Melissa Brady
8
19
22
2
 Resurrection Day Mylon Hayes Family
19
20
29
6
 Set Your House In Order Gordon Mote (with Oak Ridge Boys)
20
21
30
5
 I’d Like to Tell It Again Down East Boys
21
22
14
5
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
14
23
25
6
 Live Like Jesus Collingsworth Family
23
24
23
9
 He Has Made a Way Steve Ladd
23
25
21
17
 Heal the Wound Martins
14
26
26
2
 Sing In the Valley Perrys
26
27
24
5
 From Dust to Glory McKameys
24
28
28
15
 The Lovely Name of Jesus Kingdom Heirs
28
29
19
19
 God of Every Moment Zane & Donna King
13
30
32
2
 I’m In Good Hands Mark Bishop
30
31
31
2
 Too Fast Misty Freeman
31
32
27
12
 Send An Angel By My Way Freemans
23
33
37
2
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
33
34
33
2
 What If He Meant What He Said Mark Lowry
33
35
**
14
 There Is a Healer Adam Crabb
33
36
36
2
 Just Across the River Steeles
36
37
*
1
 Run to the Light Soul’d Out Quartet
37
38
*
1
 His Hand Reached Down For Me Inspirations
38
39
*
1
 Down the Road to Damascus Three Bridges
39
40
38
2
 Hiding Place The Sound
38
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes