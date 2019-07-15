Monday – July 15, 2019

The Whisnants spends a second week at #1 this week with “The Ground Is Level”!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
18
|The Ground Is Level
|Whisnants
|
1(2)
|
2
|
2
|
16
|The River
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)
|
3
|
3
|
12
|Shame On Me
|Joseph Habedank
|
3
|
4
|
11
|
12
|I’d Like to Meet the Preacher
|11th Hour
|
4
|
5
|
9
|
9
|You’re Not In This Alone
|Browders
|
5
|
6
|
13
|
7
|Choose Life
|Hyssongs
|
6
|
7
|
10
|
12
|Victory Shout
|Kingsmen
|
7
|
8
|
5
|
20
|We Are All God’s Children
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
5
|
9
|
4
|
20
|Like I’m On the Shore
|Erwins
|
2
|
10
|
15
|
10
|Heaven Is
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
10
|
11
|
7
|
21
|I Pray Every Day
|Taylors
|
7
|
12
|
8
|
19
|Love All Day Long
|Nelons
|
6
|
13
|
6
|
21
|Be Saved
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
4
|
14
|
12
|
23
|Death Was Arrested
|Talleys
|
1(2)
|
15
|
18
|
5
|God Made a Way
|Carolina Boys
|
15
|
16
|
20
|
18
|Everybody Come See Jesus
|Tribute Quartet
|
14
|
17
|
16
|
11
|Day One
|Jason Crabb
|
16
|
18
|
17
|
19
|The Little Things
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
8
|
19
|
22
|
2
|Resurrection Day
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
19
|
20
|
29
|
6
|Set Your House In Order
|Gordon Mote (with Oak Ridge Boys)
|
20
|
21
|
30
|
5
|I’d Like to Tell It Again
|Down East Boys
|
21
|
22
|
14
|
5
|A Rugged Old Cross
|LeFevre Quartet
|
14
|
23
|
25
|
6
|Live Like Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
23
|
24
|
23
|
9
|He Has Made a Way
|Steve Ladd
|
23
|
25
|
21
|
17
|Heal the Wound
|Martins
|
14
|
26
|
26
|
2
|Sing In the Valley
|Perrys
|
26
|
27
|
24
|
5
|From Dust to Glory
|McKameys
|
24
|
28
|
28
|
15
|The Lovely Name of Jesus
|Kingdom Heirs
|
28
|
29
|
19
|
19
|God of Every Moment
|Zane & Donna King
|
13
|
30
|
32
|
2
|I’m In Good Hands
|Mark Bishop
|
30
|
31
|
31
|
2
|Too Fast
|Misty Freeman
|
31
|
32
|
27
|
12
|Send An Angel By My Way
|Freemans
|
23
|
33
|
37
|
2
|The People That God Gives You
|Bowling Family
|
33
|
34
|
33
|
2
|What If He Meant What He Said
|Mark Lowry
|
33
|
35
|
**
|
14
|There Is a Healer
|Adam Crabb
|
33
|
36
|
36
|
2
|Just Across the River
|Steeles
|
36
|
37
|
*
|
1
|Run to the Light
|Soul’d Out Quartet
|
37
|
38
|
*
|
1
|His Hand Reached Down For Me
|Inspirations
|
38
|
39
|
*
|
1
|Down the Road to Damascus
|Three Bridges
|
39
|
40
|
38
|
2
|Hiding Place
|The Sound
|
38
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
