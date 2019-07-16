On The Road With The Childress Family

1215 Tucker Schoolhouse Road

Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

270-825-1459 or 270-836-8882

info@childressfamily.com

www.childressfamily.com

Dear Friends,

We will be heading up to West York, Illinois this weekend for a Saturday, July 20 concert at The Barn which on the Hickory Holler Campground and associated with CrossTies Christian Ministries under the leadership of Bro. Tony Guyer. We always have a great time with the folks there and look forward to seeing the friends in that area, along with all of the Guyer family! They will have a delicious buffet around 4:30 and the concert will begin at 6:00 pm (CT). There is a charge for the buffet, but it will be worth it. The concert is free though. You can find more information at www.crosstiescm.org. The address is 9876 East 2000th Avenue. Hope to see you there.

We would like to let you know that Riley Harrison Clark, the former tenor singer for Tribute Quartet, will be in concert at our home church in Madisonville, Kentucky on Sunday morning, July 21 at 10:45 am (CT). He will be presenting music and testimony during the worship service at Grapevine Baptist Church located at 85 Sandcut Road. You are invited to come and join us of that special service.

We also want to wish Dad, Ken Childress, a happy 86th birthday on July 21. He is doing well at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson, Kentucky. We are so fortunate to have such excellent caregivers for him and for other veterans who are there. If you would like to send him a card by mail or email, please send it to the addresses above and we will see that he gets it.

Say a prayer for Carla, if you would. She wasn’t feeling well last week and it was discovered that she had a LOT (doctor’s words) of gall stones and will need some surgery to remove it this Thursday. She and I are heading to Florida for a few days at the end of the month, so I sure don’t want to get her down there and then have her experience a major attack. Also, continue to pray for guidance on our bus transmission issue. Jamey has still been shopping around and trying to locate the best solution for the “fix”. We have been mulling over various choices, but we still don’t have a final cost as of yet. We appreciate the advice and help from several of our bus/truck driver friends. We even had one who sent us a generous donation to help us out. That is some kind of unbelievable friendship and support. Just pray that we make the right decision, but until then, you may pass us on the highway in Jamey’s truck pulling the big black trailer.

Don’t forget the Gospel Music Extravaganza is just around the corner. I hope you have made your hotel reservations so that you won’t miss a minute of it on Friday and Saturday, September 6 & 7. Check out our website for more information.

We hope you are staying cool in this hot, July weather. We hope to see you very soon at a concert. We love you all and appreciate the prayers for our ministry.

In HIS Service,

The Childress Family